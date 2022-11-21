Muscat: Advancing its commitment towards enhancing the banking experience for its customers through world-class products and an extensive network of branches, Sohar International inaugurated its full-fledged newly revamped branch in Al Qurum commercial area. The inauguration ceremony, which was held on 16 November 2022, witnessed the presence of H.E. Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Wali of Muttrah as the Guest of Honour. Representing the bank was Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer of Sohar International along with a number of the bank’s executive management.

Located in a vibrant commercial area, the state-of-the-art Al Qurum branch has been concentrating on convenience, ease of accessibility, and quick service while embodying every element of excellence that Sohar International has been revered for. The innovatively designed branch reflects Sohar International’s brand elements, and is fully-equipped to provide a comprehensive suite of products and services, a 24-hour digital lobby with ATM and CDM facilities, and a dedicated area for Wealth Management services. Operational from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm from Sunday to Thursday, it upholds the level of customer service and operational effectiveness that the bank’s customers have grown increasingly familiar with. Focusing on providing opportunities to the local workforce, the branch is also staffed by a team of experienced professionals who reserve the knowledge, competency, and zeal to cater to the diverse demands of the bank’s elite clientele.

Commenting on the official opening of the branch, Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International, said, “Al Qurum branch marks another milestone in our shared journey with customers who seek world-class banking services and aspire to make better gains. Owing to its strategic location, Al Qurum branch has successfully been servicing customers in and around the Qurum commercial area with a host of modern banking and financial services. At Sohar International, we place increased emphasis on convenient branch locations, seamless procedures, and personalised services. Delivering the same level of excellence through all our touchpoints has yielded positive results and helped us to strengthen our bonds with our clients – this is a strategy that we will remain committed to pursuing.”

Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi added saying, “By cementing our presence in the Sultanate’s vibrant financial ecosystem, Sohar International seeks to provide a more holistic and differentiated banking experience for its customers. The common thread of customer-centricity unites our well-knit branch network through which we will continue to enhance our service propositions, exceed customer expectations, and set new benchmarks in the industry.”

Sohar International’s consistent investments in digitalisation also ensure that the branch incorporates the most sophisticated technology that maximises efficiency, therefore, boosting customer satisfaction. In this way, the bank strikes the right balance between advocating digital practices and providing one-to-one services that are essential to meet the specific needs of its clients. Designed to engage customers in a premium banking experience, the branch is a true reflection of Sohar International’s brand values.

As a dynamic bank that keeps pace with the evolving trends in the industry, Sohar International has been contributing to the socio-economic progress of the nation while continuing o spearhead the future of banking in the Sultanate.

