Muscat: In line with the bank’s dedication to expanding its offerings and enhancing its value proposition, Sohar International is launching its groundbreaking campaign, ‘Because You Deserve More.’ The campaign underscores the bank’s commitment to reshaping the banking landscape by offering an exclusive suite of benefits meticulously tailored to surpass the expectations of its customers, enriching their banking experiences. The campaign includes cashback benefits for current and potential customers who choose to transfer their salaries to Sohar International, a lifetime fee waiver for new credit cards, and competitive interest rates for those opting for personal or housing loans, along with exclusive offers on the Sohar International Entertainer app.

Mr. Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated, “At Sohar International, we believe in surpassing conventional banking standards to offer our customers more than they expect. The 'Because You Deserve More’ campaign stands as a testament to our commitment to enriching our customers’ experiences and aiding them in achieving their financial goals. We are dedicated to continually redefining banking experiences, ensuring that every proposition we develop is precisely tailored to meet the diverse banking needs of our valued customers. As we forge ahead, our dedication remains resolute, actively shaping the future of banking with a steadfast focus on providing innovative solutions for our valued customers.”

The ‘Because You Deserve More’ campaign introduces a Salary Transfer Bonus available from January 21st to April 21st. By choosing to transfer their salaries to Sohar International during this period, current and potential customers can enjoy an unprecedented cashback of up to 15% on their monthly income. Additionally, the personal and housing loans advantage extends preferential interest rates starting as low as 4.99% per annum for customers and non-customers opting for a personal loan from January 21st to April 21st. In a bid to eliminate financial barriers, Sohar International’s Credit Card promotions offer a lifetime fee waiver for customers opening new credit cards in the Platinum, Signature, or Infinite categories. This initiative underscores the bank’s commitment to fostering financial freedom. Furthermore, the campaign provides exclusive lifestyle benefits for its customers, including complimentary access to the Sohar International Entertainer App which offers enticing "Buy 1, Get 1 Free" offers across Oman and GCC countries, featuring over 550 merchant offers. Emphasizing its dedication to enhancing the overall financial well-being of its customers, these promotions aim to create lasting positive impacts.

To avail themselves of these exclusive benefits, customers are encouraged to visit any Sohar International branch, where a personalized and elevating banking experience awaits. The campaign represents a milestone in Sohar International’s journey, heralding a new era of customer-centric banking and setting a benchmark for banking excellence. As the campaign unfolds, the bank remains committed to delivering unparalleled value and service, embodying the belief that every customer deserves more than just banking. End

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com