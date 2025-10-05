Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric innovation, Sohar International has launched a pioneering product, becoming the first bank in Oman to introduce a credit card offering 3% cashback. The card allows customers to earn 3% cashback on their transactions, automatically credited to the card balance each month,. By delivering immediate and tangible returns, this latest addition reflects the bank’s philosophy of consistently introducing solutions that add value, make everyday spending more rewarding, and enrich the overall customer experience.

Commenting on the launch, Abdul Qader Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International stated, “At Sohar International, our customers remain at the core of every initiative we undertake. Their trust and evolving aspirations drive us to go beyond conventional banking, constantly designing offerings that align with their lifestyles and add meaningful impact to their financial journeys. This new credit card is another step in our broader commitment to redefining the relationship between Sohar International and its customers—one that emphasizes thoughtful innovation, practical benefits, and a seamless experience that transforms routine interactions into meaningful rewards and enduring benefits.”

Available to all customers earning a monthly salary of OMR 400 and above, the new 3% Cashback Credit Card will complement existing card portfolios, giving cardholders an additional tool to manage their finances more effectively while enjoying exclusive perks. The card is accepted globally at over 40 million merchant locations and more than 2.5 million ATMs that recognize Visa Cards, ensuring seamless access to funds and payments anywhere in the world.

Further amplifying its appeal, the card comes with a host of premium benefits that make it more than just a cashback credit card. Enhancing travel comfort, cardholders receive six complimentary lounge visits annually at 25 participating airports, have access to 24/7 global emergency assistance, and are covered by extended warranty protection on purchases. For those seeking flexibility, a wide range of installment plans are also available, offering terms of up to 24 months. Additionally, the card features contactless payWave technology, enabling fast, secure, and convenient transactions for small purchases.

With this launch, Sohar International further cements its standing as a market leader in innovation, introducing practical, customer-focused solutions that shape the future of banking in Oman. The 3% Cashback Credit Card not only broadens the bank’s portfolio but also highlights its dedication to creating value-driven solutions that strengthen its customers’ banking journeys and set new benchmarks for service excellence in the industry.

