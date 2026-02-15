Muscat, 14 February 2026: Reaffirming its commitment to deepening client engagement through knowledge-driven dialogue and institutional thought leadership, Sohar International recently convened an exclusive Corporate Dinner for its customers from the Private and Government sectors, bringing together a distinguished group of senior executives, corporate leaders, and strategic partners. The invitation-only gathering featured a keynote address titled “The Economic Outlook of 2026” delivered by Dr. Charlie Lay, Managing Director, Senior Economist and FX Strategist at Commerzbank AG. The session was complemented by a high-level panel discussion featuring Dr. Charlie and Sohar International’s senior leadership, including Rabee Al Qadi, Head – Global Trade Solutions, and Dr. Al Muatasim Al Mutairi, Head – Investment Banking, moderated by Hisham Hassan Moosa, Senior Executive Vice President and Head – Project Financing and Global Banking.

Commenting on the significance of such engagements, Hisham Hassan Moosa stated: “In an increasingly complex and interconnected economic landscape, financial institutions are expected to serve not only as capital providers, but as strategic partners offering informed perspective and disciplined insight. Clients seek contextual intelligence that supports forward-looking decision-making amid evolving macroeconomic cycles, policy shifts, and sectoral transformations. At Sohar International, we view it as a strategic responsibility to curate platforms that enable our clients to interpret global signals, assess inflection points with clarity, and align their growth strategies with broader economic transitions. By facilitating dialogue with internationally recognized experts and leveraging our in-house sector capabilities, we aim to strengthen our clients’ capacity to navigate complexity, anticipate change, and pursue sustainable expansion with confidence.”

The forum provided participants with a structured analysis of global macroeconomic trends, monetary policy trajectories, capital flow dynamics, and regional growth drivers expected to shape the business environment in 2026. By contextualizing international developments within Oman’s evolving economic framework, the discussions offered attendees a comprehensive lens through which to evaluate sector-specific opportunities and emerging market risks.

An interactive dialogue segment further enriched the exchange, enabling participants to explore practical implications for corporate strategy, funding structures, trade flows, and investment planning. The engagement reinforced open communication between Sohar International’s senior leadership and its corporate client base, strengthening institutional alignment and long-term partnership foundations.

Through curated platforms such as this, Sohar International continues to position itself as a relationship-led financial institution committed to empowering clients with insight, connectivity, and disciplined market perspective. The bank remains focused on supporting informed decision-making, enabling strategic preparedness, and contributing to the continued advancement of Oman’s corporate and financial ecosystem.

