Muscat: Sohar International is proud to serve as the Main Sponsor of the inaugural Muscat Arbitration Days 2025, organized by the Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre (OCAC). The three-day conference, to be held from 2 to 4 December 2025 at St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat, convenes local and international experts to discuss arbitration, alternative dispute resolution (ADR), and emerging trends shaping the legal and commercial landscape. The opening session was held under the patronage of H.E. Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA). As part of its strategic engagement, Elsamawal Abdulhadi Idris Mohammed, Chief Legal and Governance Officer at Sohar International, will participate as a keynote speaker, offering insights on arbitration challenges and opportunities across key sectors—including oil and gas, maritime, finance, and insurance—alongside perspectives on AI-driven innovations in dispute resolution.

As main sponsors of the event, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, commented: "Muscat Arbitration Days serves as a strategic platform to advance knowledge, shape thought leadership, and elevate Oman’s stature as a leading regional hub for arbitration. Sohar International’s involvement reflects our commitment to driving initiatives that strengthen the national commercial ecosystem, foster innovation, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism. By supporting landmark platforms such as this, we reinforce our role in national development and contribute meaningfully to Oman’s strategic priorities for economic diversification, sustainable growth, and global competitiveness."

The conference will feature a series of expert-led discussion sessions covering critical and emerging areas in arbitration and dispute resolution. Sessions include: “Muscat: A New Hub for Arbitration; Opportunities and Challenges”, “Stronger Together: Building a Unified Regional Arbitration Ecosystem”, “Arbitration in Oil and Gas Disputes”, “Arbitration in Financial and Construction Disputes”, and “Arbitration Disputes in Government Contracts with Foreign Investors”. Additional sessions explore “Technology in Arbitration and Mediation: Opportunities, Innovation, and Ethical Challenges”, “Institutional vs Ad Hoc Arbitration; Between Evolving Preference and Regional Reality”, “Enforcement of Arbitral Awards – Challenges in the GCC”, “Arbitration in Maritime Disputes”, “Arbitration in Insurance and Reinsurance Disputes”, and a Moot Court simulation. These sessions are designed to provide participants with actionable insights, strategic guidance, and best practices to navigate complex arbitration landscapes effectively.

Through this sponsorship, Sohar International underscores its commitment to driving Oman’s economic diversification and further positioning the Sultanate as a preferred destination for international dispute resolution. The conference website, muscatarbitrationdays.com, provides detailed information on the agenda, sessions, and registration for participants. Muscat Arbitration Days convenes arbitrators, practitioners, policymakers, and international experts to discuss developments in international arbitration, positioning Muscat as a premier regional hub for dispute resolution.

The conference also provides Sohar International with an opportunity to strengthen stakeholder relationships, engage with key decision-makers, and showcase its commitment to national development initiatives that extend beyond traditional banking services. This engagement reflects the Bank’s ongoing strategy to integrate financial leadership with societal impact, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 and its focus on sustainable growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.

