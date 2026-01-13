Muscat: As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing socio-economic development and strengthening entrepreneurship in the Sultanate, Sohar International, in collaboration with Visa, has launched “She’s Next” in Oman — a national program designed to accelerate the growth of women-led businesses through a structured ecosystem of financial support, expert mentorship, and capability-building. Eligible Omani female entrepreneurs can apply through an open registration process, following which shortlisted participants will progress through a structured evaluation and development journey, culminating in the selection of winners across multiple award categories and a total prize pool of OMR 38,000. The initiative aims to equip women entrepreneurs with the capital, skills, and practical tools required to scale sustainably and contribute meaningfully to economic diversification and private-sector growth in line with national priorities and Oman Vision 2040.

Commenting on the launch, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, said, “Supporting women entrepreneurs is not a matter of symbolism; it is a strategic imperative for economies seeking depth, resilience, and diversity in enterprise. At Sohar International, our role extends beyond financing to creating conditions where ambition can be translated into durable outcomes. She’s Next reflects this approach by combining access to capital with tailored mentorship and capability-building. As part of the She’s Next program, participants will also benefit from our Be Zahiya and Zahiya Plus tailored banking solutions, through which they will have access to financial tools and exclusive benefits. We are proud to partner with Visa, an institution whose global advocacy for inclusive growth closely aligns with our values and reinforces our shared belief that meaningful progress is achieved through collaboration, discipline, and practical support.”

In addition, Nasser Bdeir, Visa’s General Manager for Oman, said: “Visa is proud to bring She’s Next to Oman in partnership with Sohar International Bank. She's Next program delivers what matters most; access to capital, expert mentorship, and practical training to help Omani women founders grow their businesses and strengthen the local economy. This program is about turning ambition into action and creating opportunities that drive long-term impact”.

She’s Next program builds on Sohar International’s continuous efforts to empower women through the bank’s Be Zahiya and Zahiya Plus accounts, designed to address the evolving financial needs of women across the different stages of their personal and professional journeys. Together these initiatives reflect Sohar International’ holistic approach to women empowerment, combining targeted funding and mentorship with long term financial solutions that help women-led businesses sustain growth beyond the program cycle.

Visa’s Women SMB Digitalization Index underscores why initiatives like “She’s Next” are critical. The study reveals that while 56% of women entrepreneurs in Oman leverage business websites for online sales and 49% actively use social media to drive growth, significant gaps remain—38% seek innovative products and services, and 33% require better payment acceptance training. These insights highlight the need for targeted programs that accelerate digital transformation and equip women-led businesses with the tools and knowledge to scale successfully.

Through the She’s Next program, Sohar International will help deliver targeted financial and non-financial support to women-led businesses. The initiative is positioned to support aspiring entrepreneurs at different stages of development, aligning financial support with practical guidance to enable more sustainable growth trajectories. Within this framework, participants will be shortlisted, with a total prize pool of OMR 38,000 awarded across three categories, including a Main Prize of OMR 21,000, a Runner-Up Prize of OMR 11,500, and a People’s Favorite Prize of OMR 5,500, reinforcing Sohar International’s focus on translating access to capital into measurable entrepreneurial outcomes.

In parallel with financial support, the program reflects Sohar International’s emphasis on capability-building as a cornerstone of resilient enterprise development. Five finalists will benefit from personalized mentorship by renowned Omani entrepreneur Dr. Siham Ahmed Al-Harthi, supporting them in refining business strategies and strengthening readiness for scale. This developmental focus is further reinforced through collaboration with Lahunna, a leading organization dedicated to advancing women in business, which will oversee the applicant qualification process and contribute its expertise in entrepreneur development, including pitch readiness and structured preparation, ensuring a rigorous and high-quality selection process.

Applications for the She’s Next program opened on 13 January 2026 and will remain open for a four-week period. The program is exclusively open to Omani female entrepreneurs, inviting women-led businesses across sectors to participate in this national initiative. Through initiatives of this nature, Sohar International continues to play an active role in shaping a more inclusive and dynamic enterprise landscape in Oman, in line with national priorities and the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

