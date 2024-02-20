Third edition of Future Disruptors Program in the Kingdom witnessed huge participation from over 26 universities, 1000 students across 356 teams with innovative prototypes for future living; will culminate at this tech show

UAE: Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) announced it continued patronage to LEAP 2024, demonstrating leadership in incredibly connected enterprises through a robust stack of enterprise grade software solutions powering seamless connections across devices and platforms. As a trusted partner to the world’s leading brands for over 50 years, Software AG’s presence in the Kingdom, headlined with a roster of impressive public and private sector organizations will be in the spotlight at the tech show.

Software AG will demonstrate cloud native products that build modern digital backbones for customers in the Kingdom. These solutions connect disparate systems and applications, drawing data insights by integrating systems seamlessly to create sustainable business models. The solutions unlocking these opportunities are Software AG’s Application and Data Integration – “Super iPaaS”, IoT & Analytics platform- “Cumulocity”, PBM & Process Mining solution, “ARIS”, and Enterprise Architecture platform – “Alfabet”.

Software AG’s third edition of the hugely popular Future Disruptors Program - Saudi Arabia chapter will have prototype exhibits of the three finalist teams who beat tough competition from due an overwhelming participation from over 26 universities, 1000 students across 356 teams. These IoT, AI, Super iPaaS, and Machine Learning innovations by enterprising and highly talented university students aim to provide sustainable solutions suitable for smart cities life in Saudi Arabia. The finalists will compete for the coveted ‘winner position’ for enriching internships at Software AG or its partner/customer companies. The winners will be announced during a gala event among guests and jury members from leading public and private sector entities in the Kingdom during the LEAP week.

Mamdouh Al Olayan, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia, Software AG, said: “Saudi Arabia is known for its progressive and fast-track technological advancements for a few years now. These advancements are poised to benefit the nation’s residents at large through public and private sector companies forging ahead with humongous tech upgrades. This ‘connected world’ is set to have far reaching advantages in today’s realm of business operations and it has become imperative for the Kingdom’s organizations to get the right expertise in streamlining data sitting across hybrid systems. This is the core of Software AG’s expertise showcased at LEAP – providing ‘amazing agility’, ‘serious productivity’, and ‘effective governance’.

Software AG will host esteemed partners TSME and isolutions as Platinum sponsors and Blackstone, Alfa AV and Savangard as Gold partners at LEAP.

These distributors and partners will showcase a suite of solutions alongside the software company in line with combined goals of digital transformation.

Software AG remains committed to strategic goals of harnessing digital transformation for the Middle East region as it leverages expertise that delivers innovative enterprise solutions.

At LEAP, Software AG will be present at Hall 1, Stand A50.

About Software AG

Software AG simplifies the connected world. Founded in 1969 it helps deliver the experiences that employees, partners and customers now expect. Its technology creates the digital backbone that integrates applications, devices, data and clouds; empowers streamlined processes; and connects “things” like sensors, devices and machines. It helps 10,000+ organizations to become a truly connected enterprise and make smarter decisions, faster. The company has more than 5,000 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €830 million.

