Students showcase IoT, AI and ML innovations under Software AG’s third ‘Future Disruptors Program’

UAE: Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) returns to GITEX Global exhibiting under the theme ‘Simplify the Connected World’. Software is increasing its focus on sustainable future ready and connected enterprises by connecting people, technology and processes. In order to simplify the connected world, Software AG brings seamless consolidated, conformed hybrid integration and data integration capabilities to enterprises.

Software AG will demonstrate its cloud native products to help enterprises build modern digital backbones – the central pillar of control, consolidation and flexibility in an organization. This enables its customers to connect disparate systems and applications, drawing data insights from every part of the organization. Software AG simplifies the connected world by integrating systems seamlessly and running processes efficiently to facilitate the free flow of information and insights that create sustainable business models and drive transformational growth. The solutions unlocking these opportunities are Software AG’s Hybrid Integration & API management platform, webMethods, IoT & Analytics platform, Cumulocity, and Process Mining solution, ARIS, which will be showcased at GITEX Global 2022.

Rami Kichli, Senior Vice President, Middle East & Turkey, Software AG said: “With enterprise data increasing continuously, the biggest challenge for organizations is to bring this disparate data together to enable smarter decisions. Businesses today are also realizing the significance and relevance of cloud technologies for a real hybrid working model. This is where a truly connected enterprise succeeds with an integration layer allowing free flow of data between applications - on-prem, private, public or on the edge. The challenge is that the rapidly expanding ‘connected world’ is complex and many organizations are unsure where to start. We’re here to simplify that challenge for companies across the region.”

Software AG remains steadfast in fulfilling strategic goals of harnessing digital transformation for the Middle East region as it leverages its industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions to enterprises at large.

Software AG’s third edition of its industry-academia initiative Future Disruptors Program that encourages effective knowledge building through hands-on opportunities for real use cases, will showcase IoT, AI and Machine Learning student innovations and bring new value for sustainable smart cities, inspired by the 17 Sustainable goals stated by United Nations. Three shortlisted student teams will compete at GITEX Global ’22 for the winning spot for internship opportunities at Software AG and its partner companies for the two coveted awards: Jury winner and People’s Choice Winner through live online voting at the Gala event. The event is expected to be headlined with the presence of guests and jury members from reputed government and non-government organizations. Innovations around food, waste management, healthcare, energy, sustainability and several other success stories will also be showcased at this year’s show.

Kichli concluded: “With organizations continually transforming in the digital-first realm on their journey to become sustainable digital enterprises, Software AG remains committed to technology adoption driven with a purpose for the community keeping the environment sanctity intact.”

Software AG’s growth in the region continues to surge, with the opening of its Egypt office within the company’s MET region. The company continues to deliver rich use cases of IoT Cloud hybrid integration, business process mining and self-serve analytics, all key to digital transformation.

Software AG works with distributors and partners to implement solutions that transform organizations in sectors such as government, utilities, oil & gas, finance & banking in addition to others to achieve national digital transformation goals. Software AG will host its regional partners at the central concourse, in Hall 6 - Booth B1, showcasing their technologies and solution offerings. TSME is the premier sponsor, followed by Blackstone, Emircom, Exponentia Global/ INEXAL, Mindware, Palmira, Savangard, Vision Valley in the Select Gold category and BMB in the Silver category.