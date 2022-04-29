Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Sofitel Dubai The Palm has received a distinguished 4-star recommendation on the highly anticipated Forbes Travel Guide 2022, the most prominent and objective rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas globally. This latest acknowledgment reinforces the hotel’s superior position in the luxury hospitality industry and recognizes its ongoing efforts in providing world-class offerings combined with excellent customer service to its esteemed clientele.

The property’s 360 Polynesian-influenced guest rooms and suites, in addition to the four opulent private beach villas and 182 luxury serviced apartments, offer breathtaking views over the Arabian Sea and Palm Jumeirah. Guests are transported into a tropical beach paradise with sweeping green landscapes, a choice of six pools, 1,640-square foot of private beach and the calm sanctuary of the Spa by L’Occitane for guaranteed unwinding and a stay full of magnifique memories.

Synonymous with the brand’s ethos of ‘Live the French Way’, culinary excellence is one of the cornerstones of Sofitel Dubai The Palm with 12 restaurants, bars and lounges combining to present a truly international flavour and celebrate food with a French touch.

Commenting on the acclaimed recognition, Mr Christophe Schnyder, Managing Director at Sofitel Dubai The Palm said: “This recognition is an affirmation of Sofitel Dubai The Palm’s unwavering commitment towards offering guests world-class facilities and unparalleled service. I dedicate this achievement to our passionate team of heartists who are our biggest asset and who have worked relentlessly to ensure our guests receive warm, personalised and exceptional experiences.”

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here.

-Ends-

ABOUT SOFITEL

Sofitel Hotels & Resorts is an ambassador of modern French style, culture and art-de-vivre around the world. Established in 1964, Sofitel is the first international luxury hotel brand to originate from France with more than 120 chic and remarkable hotels in the world’s most sought after destinations. Sofitel exudes a refined and understated sense of modern luxury, always blending a touch of French decadence with the very best of the locale. The Sofitel collection includes such notable hotels as Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square, Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour and Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

sofitel.accor.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

ABOUT SOFITEL DUBAI THE PALM

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, is a unique luxury 5-star resort on the East Crescent of the world’s famous island Palm Jumeirah fusing warm Polynesian welcome with outstanding Arabic hospitality adhering to French elegance.

‘Live the French Way’ stays at the core of every visit to this beautiful tropical retreat, where you will experience ‘Magnifique’ in an enchanting environment inspired by the culture and architecture of the South Pacific, ensuring you are relaxed, revived and restored.

The hotel features 546 rooms including 4 outstanding private beach villas, 182 luxury serviced apartments and 360 contemporary guest rooms and suites with large balconies and beautiful sea or palm views. Synonymous with the ‘Live the French Way’, culinary excellence is one of the cornerstones of Sofitel Dubai The Palm with 12 restaurants, bars and lounges combining to present a truly international flavour and celebrate food with French touch. Both indoors and al fresco options along with stunning views immerses diners in a culinary journey of excellence across the resort.

The hotel also features meeting rooms, elegant ballroom, Sofitel SPA, a beautiful 2,500 square meter spa with 28 treatment rooms, a 24-hour fitness facility Sofitel FITNESS and a fully equipped Amura Kids Club.

Sofitel Hotels & Resorts, Accor Hotels & Resort authentic luxury brand, blends local culture and French art de vivre to create magnificent moments for international travellers seeking a uniquely elegant experience.

For further information, please contact:

Deeba Hasan

Junior Account Manager

deeba@auroraadvertising.ae