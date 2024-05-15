Ras Al Khaimah, UAE - Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, under the holding company Al Hamra Real Estate Development LLC, is poised to epitomize luxury on the shores of Ras Al Khaimah, after officially opening its doors on May 13th. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a realm where the enchanting rhythms of the Arabian Gulf seamlessly intertwine with the timeless sophistication of French Art De Vivre. Nestled within Al Hamra Village, elegantly lining the pristine coastline of Ras Al Khaimah, this unique 5-star destination promises a bespoke experience for the discerning traveler.

Kristina Zanic Consultants has brought a touch of French flair to Ras Al Khaimah, unveiling exquisite interiors for the emirate’s first Sofitel property. Top of FormTop of FormBottom of FormBottom of FormThe resort celebrates the rich tapestry of ancient Emirati history, encompassing pearling, sailing, and pottery arts. Embracing the city’s legacy, the hotel showcases the renowned French Art de Vivre, seamlessly blending with local architecture and art while drawing inspiration from the journeys of nomads across the Peninsula. The result is a harmonious fusion of French-inspired maritime history and the distinctive Arabian essence. The grand lobby features a stunning mural adorned with vibrant hues, drawing inspiration from Arabesque stained-glass, echoing history, and captivating the eye.

The Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort offers 292 rooms, ranging from the Classic King to the Luxury Double categories, all featuring exclusive Dyptique amenities. With 47 suites available, including the Prestige One Bedroom, Beachfront Signature Two Bedrooms, and Two Presidential Suites, ensuring a perfect retreat for every guest. Each meticulously designed room reflects a commitment to enhancing the guest experience, with intricate details capturing the essence of the locale. From expansive bay windows flooding the spaces with natural light to breathtaking views of Ras Al Khaimah’s picturesque landscape, reminiscent of stunning French coastlines, the resort offers a truly immersive and luxurious retreat. The resort is committed to impacting your soul through its French zest and heartfelt service culture.

With four beachfront swimming pools overlooking the azure waters of the Gulf, the resort provides a tranquil escape for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation. It’s not only a haven for leisure seekers but also a culinary destination with seven exceptional dining venues catering to every palate, promising a gastronomic journey that transcends boundaries. The Citron lobby lounge exudes modern elegance and offers great service. East, an all-day dining restaurant, takes you on a global food journey in a cool setting, while the Samphire Pool Bar offers tasty bites and drinks, for you to enjoy by the pool. Adding to the culinary allure, Reunion is a gem that transports guests to the heart of France with its authentic French cuisine.

Waka Polynesian Restaurant is another unique dining destination that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Polynesia, serving up a fusion of bold and exotic dishes. Veritas Wine Bar boasts an extensive selection of premium wines from around the world, expertly curated to cater to diverse palates. Whether you’re starting your day with a revitalizing juice or opting for a post-workout boost, Blend & Squeeze Juice Bar is committed to delivering a taste of vitality. Each of these restaurants contributes its unique charm to make Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort an even more delightful and diverse culinary destination.

For those seeking exclusivity and personalized services, Club Millesime offers an elevated experience. Families are thoughtfully catered for, with the Le Petit Prince Kids Club, ensuring that every member of the family has an unforgettable stay. Guests can also indulge in ultimate relaxation at the first Sofitel Spa with Clarins, offering a sanctuary of rejuvenation and luxury. Golf enthusiasts are in for a treat with convenient access to Al Hamra Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course, allowing them to perfect their swing amidst the breathtaking beauty of the coastal landscape.

More than just a destination, Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort is a celebration of life, a seamless fusion of cultures, and an invitation to bask in luxury in its purest form. The resort eagerly welcomes guests to indulge in an extraordinary experience that transcends the ordinary, promising a harmonious symphony of French elegance and Arabian splendor. Your journey to opulence and serenity truly begins here.

Karim Abdelhamid, General Manager of Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort commented, “We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to visitors to this region, celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty and verdant surroundings. Ras Al Khaimah stands out as a premier destination for residential living, recreational pursuits, and tourism, and the inauguration of The Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, Ras Al Khaimah marks another milestone in the island’s expanding array of top-tier hospitality offerings. Boasting a privileged location, opulent amenities, and hallmark service, the hotel is poised to attract discerning residents of the UAE as well as esteemed figures from Ras Al Khaimah's local, regional, and international spheres.”

In celebration of the opening of Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, the hotel extends a special invitation with exclusive benefits. Receive a welcome drink to kickstart your stay, benefit from a complimentary upgrade to a superior room, and experience the convenience of flexible check-in and check-out times. Additionally, savor the exquisite dining options with an attractive 20% discount on all food and beverage services. Relish these fantastic perks and make unforgettable memories by the sea.

For more information, please visit www.sofitel.com

-Ends-

About Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort is a luxury beachfront destination situated along the picturesque coastline of Ras Al Khaimah. This exclusive 5-star resort offers 292 rooms combined the rhythmic charm of the Arabian Gulf with the refined elegance of French art de vivre. Offering a range of accommodations, from spacious well-appointed rooms and suites, the resort is dedicated to providing a bespoke experience for discerning travelers.

Media contact

Inna Ivanauskas

Marketing & Communications Manager

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

inna.ivanauskas@sofitel.com

Imnah Varghese

Tales and Heads (RAKTDA Communications team)

raktda@talesandheads.com