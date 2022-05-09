Cairo, Egypt: SODIC, a leading real estate developer in Egypt, opens a Civil Registry Office with Premium Services at The Strip in SODIC West, after signing an agreement with Egypt’s Ministry of Interior. The new Civil Registry Office will begin operating end of June 2022 and comes as part of the government’s digitalization efforts, offering citizens expedited services for their convenience, avoiding congestion and extended waiting periods. SODIC West also boasts a Notary Public Office at Club S Westown.

“Bringing this new service to SODIC West comes in line with SODIC’s customer-centric approach to offer convenience at every stage of the customer’s journey, continuously improving our residents’ day-to-day experience”. Said Magued Sherif, SODIC’s Managing Director. Launched in 2009, The Strip is a modern, streamlined, easily accessible shopping mall located in SODIC West, the developer’s 1500-acre mixed-use development in West Cairo - home to over 25,000 residents today. The Strip is the go-to destination in SODIC West for a hassle-free shopping experience and offers a myriad of outlets, ranging from drive-through restaurants, cafes and eateries to conveniences such as banks and supermarkets.

About SODIC

SODIC is one of the region’s leading real estate development companies, currently developing a number of diversified projects in Egypt. SODIC’s developments in East and West Cairo and Egypt’s North Coast range from residential, retail and commercial projects to large scale mixed-use developments. SODIC is listed on the Egypt’s Stock Exchange (Ticker OCDI). For more information please visit www.sodic.com.

