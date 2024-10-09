SODIC, Egypt’s leading real estate developer, is proud to announce the grand opening of EDNC, Eastown District New Cairo, its latest flagship commercial destination. Positioned to redefine New Cairo’s retail and leisure landscape, EDNC introduces a new era of innovative offerings.

Strategically located on Road 90, adjacent to The American University in Cairo (AUC), EDNC stands as a transformative hub featuring specialty dining, artisanal products, innovative local concepts, and unique entertainment venues. A highlight among its offerings is the highly anticipated Nobu restaurant and hotel – with the restaurant set to open in early 2025, marking Nobu’s first location in Egypt. In addition, EDNC will house SODIC’s new Experience Center, designed to deliver immersive and interactive experiences, setting a new benchmark for experiential retail and entertainment.

To celebrate the launch, SODIC held an exclusive grand opening event on September 26th, themed "EDNC UNFOLDED”. The launch event featured three immersive zones — “Grandeur”, “Off-Beat”, and “Eccentric” — each meticulously curated to embody the destination’s premium allure. Guests embarked on a captivating journey through EDNC’s newly unveiled spaces, each offering bespoke food, drinks, and entertainment. Interactive installations further amplified the experience, capturing EDNC’s vibrant essence and dynamic lifestyle.

*Ayman Amer, General Manager of SODIC, commented*: “We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of EDNC, SODIC’s flagship retail destination in New Cairo. We have meticulously curated the concept to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that truly offers an enriching and unique journey for our visitors. With Nobu restaurant opening early in the year and the hotel to follow, EDNC is establishing a new standard for retail and leisure in Egypt – offering unparalleled variety, quality, and a commitment to sustainability. This project underscores SODIC’s vision of building vibrant communities, where people can truly live more."

EDNC, set amidst modern architecture and infused with art and greenery, spans 14,765 sqm of GLA and is designed with a strong focus on sustainability. Its diverse range of retail partners includes OLA’s by Brunch & Cake, Bascota, Izmir Saraya, Canelé patisserie, Bittersweet, CLAY, Shogun Japanese dining, Ahwet Mehanna, Coco, and 3 Diner. Coffee aficionados will be treated to the debut of Muchido in Egypt, blending American donuts with Japanese mochi, alongside popular spots like Coffee Fellows and Mulliri. For nightlife, Gigi Burger Bar and The Grand Theatre offer unique experiences, in addition to retail exclusive offerings by Concrete, Weaving Grace, KOG, BTC & Diamond Forever. Al Baraka Bank, Seoudi Market, Mohamed El Sagheer Salon, and Dr. M Pharmacy will cater to daily essentials, ensuring a well-rounded destination for all visitors.

SODIC’s recent expansion into the retail and hospitality sectors includes the launches of MATCHA in Caesar, Ras El Hikma, and Good Days, a boutique hospitality concept featuring luxury serviced apartments. The expansion also encompasses agreements for five hotels across three markets, including three Nobu Hotels and two Tribute Portfolio Hotels.

ABOUT SODIC:

SODIC is one of the region’s leading real estate development companies, with a distinguished track record of over 26 years of successful operations in West Cairo, East Cairo, and the North Coast. SODIC brings to the market award-winning developments that cater to the country’s ever-growing need for high-quality residential, commercial, & retail property as well as large-scale mixed-use developments and vibrant communities that are home to over 30,000 people today. SODIC flagship and signature developments include Allegria, Forty West, The Polygon and The Estates in West Cairo, Villette and EDNC in New Cairo as well as June and Caesar on Egypt’s North Mediterranean Coast. SODIC is one of the few nonfamily-owned companies listed on the Egypt’s Stock Exchange since 1996 under OCDI.CA. For more information, please visit www.sodic.com