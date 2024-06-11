CAIRO: SODIC and Marriott International, Inc. today announced a signed agreement to bring the Tribute Portfolio brand to two of the leading developer’s hotels in Egypt. The anticipated hotels in West Cairo and the North Coast will join Tribute Portfolio’s growing global family of independent hotels, offering captivating designs and vibrant social experiences.

Slated to open in 2027, the Tribute Portfolio Hotel at Forty West, - SODIC's signature residential building complex in West Cairo - will comprise of 170 guestrooms, including 48 suites along with multiple dining experiences and recreational facilities. Ideally situated in the heart of the flagship mixed-use development, SODIC West, the hotel will be easily accessible from the newly opened Sphinx Airport and a short drive away from the Grand Egyptian Museum and Giza Pyramids.

Anticipated to open in 2029, the second Tribute Portfolio Hotel will be located in June, SODIC’s Miami inspired beachfront destination within the up-and-coming Ras al Hekma area on the North Coast. The hotel will be part of a vibrant development within June, which offers residents and visitors access to a beautiful sandy beach, pristine sea water and a bustling boardwalk and beach club, along with residential villas and serviced apartments. Plans for the hotel include 180 guestrooms along with a variety of dining and leisure facilities.

Commenting on the signing, Ayman Amer, SODIC’s General Manager: “We are very excited to be collaborating with Marriott International on these two upcoming hotel developments. This comes as a testament to SODIC’s commitment to joining forces with renowned global industry experts that create further value for our developments. The Tribute Portfolio brand gives SODIC the opportunity to create hospitality offerings that truly reflect the developments’ ethos. We look forward to bringing these hotels to life as we take further steps along our hospitality journey.”

“We continue to see a growing demand for independent hotel experiences and the signing of these two Tribute Portfolio Hotels marks an important milestone for the brand in Egypt,” says Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East, Marriott International. “Egypt remains an exciting growth market for Marriott, and we look forward to collaborating with SODIC to bring the brand’s authentic and vibrant experiences to landmark developments in West Cairo and the North Coast.”

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of nearly 120 characterful, independent hotels across more than 25 countries and territories, drawn together by a passion for captivating design and creating vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. The anticipated openings will further expand Marriott’s footprint in Egypt where the company currently has a portfolio of 18 properties and more than 7,000 rooms in operation.