Dubai: Dubai-based PR agency, SOCIATE Communications, has revealed its revamped brand identity with a strong focus towards creativity. Through this brand transformation, the agency aims to elevate and redefine the bespoke strategic communication services reflecting the organization's core values and ethos.

The new logo, comprising two bold colours, reflects the agency’s personalised servicing through disruptive communication strategies with a creative spin to the brand messaging. The new brand image also represents the agency’s expertise in offering a perfect blend of classic tactics and innovative execution for brand communication.

SOCIATE Communications laid its foundation with a strong belief in female empowerment in the corporate world in 2015 and has since evolved into one of the best-reputed communications agencies in Dubai.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity," said Rosa Bullock, agency Founder and CEO. "Our new look reflects on the enhanced vivacity, zeal and inventiveness that SOCIATE Communications is equipped with, but also rooted in our core values of positivity and integrity. As a team, we look forward to strengthening our connection with our clients and the industry."

"We are excited about the new brand identity's possibilities," said Sameeta Rajpal, Senior Social Media Executive at SOCIATE Communications. "The new upgraded look simultaneously illustrates the elegance and enthusiasm, and we are confident that it will significantly distinguish SOCIATE Communications in the industry.”

SOCIATE Creative Communications is committed to providing its clients with exceptional and innovative solutions that drive business results. The agency's new brand identity is a reflection of this commitment and its passion for creativity and collaboration.



To learn more about SOCIATE Communications please visit, www.sociate.ae.

About SOCIATE:

SOCIATE, founded in 2015, is a creative communications agency headquartered in Dubai with a presence in the UK. Each part of SOCIATE’s business is unique - fuelled by a combination of enthusiasm and industry expertise. With its diverse services, SOCIATE caters to a host of local and international clients spanning various industries. For more information about SOCIATE, visit the website: https://www.sociate.ae/



