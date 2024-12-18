Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, is thrilled to announce its triumph as the winner of Campaign Middle East’s prestigious Social Media Agency of the Year award for 2024. This accolade highlights the agency’s exceptional achievements, groundbreaking campaigns and steadfast commitment to delivering measurable results for its clients.

The highly anticipated award ceremony, held on 12th December, honoured SOCIALEYEZ for its dedication to pushing creative boundaries and championing innovative solutions in the ever-evolving social media landscape.

Commenting on the achievement, Tarek Esper, Managing Director of SOCIALEYEZ, said:

“Winning Social Media Agency of the Year is a monumental milestone for SOCIALEYEZ. This award is a reflection of the passion, creativity and resilience of our incredible team, as well as the trust and collaboration of our valued clients. Together, we are shaping the future of digital storytelling and redefining industry standards.”

Hagar Mahmoud, Head of Social at SOCIALEYEZ, added:

“Our team lives and breathes innovation, and this award is a testament to the power of creativity, adaptability and unwavering dedication. It’s an honour to lead such a talented group of individuals who constantly raise the bar for what’s possible in social media marketing.”

SOCIALEYEZ’s winning approach is driven by its bold "Create No Matter What" philosophy, which empowers the team to overcome challenges and deliver transformative work. This recognition solidifies SOCIALEYEZ’s position as a trailblazer in the marketing industry and sets the stage for even greater accomplishments in 2025 and beyond.

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, combining creative storytelling with a clear strategic vision to transform challenges into actionable solutions. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, SOCIALEYEZ helps its partners achieve tangible goals. Its philosophy, "Create No Matter What," drives the team to bring bold ideas to life, consistently delivering real results. With a dedicated in-house team offering end-to-end services - from ideation to execution - SOCIALEYEZ ensures every project drives meaningful and transformative outcomes across industries.