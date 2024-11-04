Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, is proud to announce its participation in the Athar Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 5th and 6th November, where it will also serve as the official sponsor of the Networking Cafe. This exciting expansion underscores SOCIALEYEZ’s commitment to empowering brands across Saudi Arabia with its signature approach to strategic creativity, inspired by the philosophy: Create No Matter What.

The Athar Festival will be a key platform for SOCIALEYEZ to solidify its presence in the Saudi market. Through its participation, SOCIALEYEZ aims to achieve several objectives:

Strengthening SOCIALEYEZ as Creative Strategists in Saudi Arabia: Establishing itself as a team of creative strategists, providing innovative solutions tailored for the Saudi market.

Demonstrating its Philosophy of Create No Matter What: Showcasing its adaptable and innovative approach in tackling communication challenges for brands.

Building Connections in Saudi Arabia: Engaging directly with local clients, partners and media representatives to forge strong relationships.

Showcasing Expertise: Presenting a comprehensive range of services, including digital strategy, social media management, influencer marketing and content creation. With an in-house production and event coverage team, SOCIALEYEZ ensures end-to-end campaign management and seamless event support.

Ambreen Kazi, Creative Director at SOCIALEYEZ said “As SOCIALEYEZ embarks on this exciting journey into the Saudi Arabia market, our participation at the Athar Festival is a bold expression of our creative vision for the region. This isn’t just a launch - it’s an opportunity to amplify our philosophy of Create No Matter What and solidify our role as creative trailblazers. Through this platform, we aim to inspire, innovate and deliver imaginative, impactful strategies that resonate with Saudi brands. We’re excited to build meaningful collaborations with local clients, partners and media, and establish SOCIALEYEZ as the go-to creative powerhouse for businesses across Saudi Arabia.”

At the Athar Festival, SOCIALEYEZ’s stand will serve as an interactive hub for clients and media interactions, allowing visitors to experience the agency's strategic and creative capabilities firsthand.

The leadership team will be present at the Festival to highlight SOCIALEYEZ’s expertise and commitment to delivering impactful, innovative strategies for Saudi brands.

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, combining creative storytelling with a clear strategic vision to transform challenges into actionable solutions. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, SOCIALEYEZ helps its partners achieve tangible goals. Its philosophy, Create No Matter What, drives the team to bring bold ideas to life, consistently delivering real results. With a dedicated in-house team offering end-to-end services - from ideation to execution - SOCIALEYEZ ensures every project drives meaningful and transformative outcomes across industries.