Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, is proud to announce its nomination for Campaign Middle East’s Agency of the Year Awards under the category ‘Social Media Agency of the Year’ award for the second year running. This prestigious recognition celebrates the agency's outstanding achievements, innovative campaigns and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for its clients.

The shortlist was revealed in November 2024, with the winners set to be announced during the highly anticipated awards ceremony on 12th December.

SOCIALEYEZ's continued success is rooted in its bold "Create No Matter What" philosophy, which inspires the team to push creative boundaries, tackle challenges head-on and consistently deliver impactful work. This nomination reflects the dedication of the SOCIALEYEZ team and the trust placed in them by their valued clients.

Tarek Esper, Managing Director of SOCIALEYEZ, shared his thoughts on the nomination:

"Being shortlisted for 'Agency of the Year' for the second consecutive year is a proud moment for SOCIALEYEZ. This recognition is a testament to the creativity, passion and resilience of our team, as well as the trust and collaboration of our incredible clients. Together, we are redefining what it means to innovate and inspire in the marketing industry."

The nomination reinforces SOCIALEYEZ's position as a trailblazer in the marketing and creative landscape, showcasing its ability to consistently deliver industry-leading work.

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, combining creative storytelling with a clear strategic vision to transform challenges into actionable solutions. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, SOCIALEYEZ helps its partners achieve tangible goals. Its philosophy, "Create No Matter What," drives the team to bring bold ideas to life, consistently delivering real results. With a dedicated in-house team offering end-to-end services - from ideation to execution - SOCIALEYEZ ensures every project drives meaningful and transformative outcomes across industries.