13 training programs will be delivered to support families and micro-entrepreneurs

Riyadh: As part of its mission to enhance the Kingdom’s economic development, the Social Development Bank (SDB) has announced the launch of a specialized rehabilitation and training project, under the slogan (#Complete_it_develop_it_and_connect_it_to_the_glob).

Underlining SDB’s commitment to pioneering social development tools and supporting citizens and resident to attain financial independence, the project will bring regional and global experts together to deliver 13 specialized training programs.

The new offering extends SDB’s work to support productive families, the Kingdom’s thriving community of self-employed professionals and practitioners, and micro-entrepreneurs across the country.

Ultimately, the project aims to contribute to the development of a vibrant, productive society, offering greater access to a diverse range of professional opportunities.

It has been established as a unique platform fully geared towards enabling families to play a leading role in the transformation of the Saudi economy and the advancement of local society.

The project will leverage the experience and insights of international training experts from a variety of industries, including development and consulting. These experts will be from countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Switzerland.