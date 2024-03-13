UAE: Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, that was established in 1994 by Mr PNC Menon and Mrs Sobha Menon to run various philanthropic projects (including the CSR programs of SOBHA Ltd) has taken a significant stride towards providing secure and safe homes to the rural poor, totally free of charge. This initiative of Sobha Community Home Project – “Griha Sobha 2024”, provides free housing benefit to 220 women-led underprivileged families in Palakkad district, aiming to address the pressing issue of inadequate housing experienced by underprivileged families in India.

In the recent inauguration event, the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust celebrated Griha Sobha 2024, the keys handover for its first set of 100 homes at no cost to the beneficiaries was concluded, and foundation stone laying was done for another 120 homes of the promised 1000 homes to women from resource-limited families. Of these 120 homes where foundation stone laying was done, 13 landless families have been provided with 5 cents of land each, upon which their homes will be constructed.

The event, held on March 9th, was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Mrs Sobha Menon, Trustee, Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust and Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Limited. The event also saw the presence of State Ministers, MLAs, MPs, leaders cutting across political parties, and various eminent dignitaries. The ceremony served as a platform to highlight Sobha CSR's commitment to holistic social development, with the launch of the Sobha CSR website, showcasing the organization's numerous projects and initiatives.

Mr. PNC Menon, Founder, SOBHA Group, a visionary and the driving force behind Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, expressed, "A home is more than just a shelter; it's a foundation for a better life. At Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, we are committed to transforming lives through holistic social development, starting with the provision of housing security. We believe that by addressing the basic needs of individuals, we can create a ripple effect that positively impacts families, communities, and society at large."

Through its Trust initiatives, Sobha Limited continues to make a meaningful and sustainable impact on the lives of the economically weaker sections, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to giving back to society.

About Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust (CSR vertical of SOBHA Ltd.)

Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Sobha Limited, has its activities hinged on compassionate social development, which remains the foundation for sustainable and impactful contribution to the resource limited sections of the rural society across three grama panchayats - Kizhakkenchery, Vadakkenchery, and Kannambra in Kerala's Palakkad district. The Trust’s noble venture is dedicated to giving back to society through initiatives in the fields of education, healthcare, elderly care, women empowerment, housing, and green initiatives, all provided free of any charges.

The Sobha Academy and Sobha Icon collectively educate 1500 students from economically vulnerable families, uplifting 2300 families since inception. Education, transportation, food, uniforms, bags, etc., are provided free of any charges. Sobha Health Care addresses the medical needs of 4500 households, having served 2.5 lakh patients so far. Through our dowry-free social weddings initiative, 684 girls from economically weaker families have found marriage opportunities, while 50 young widows have benefited from our widow rehabilitation program. Notably, over 75% of the Trust's employees are women, contributing significantly to women's empowerment.

About SOBHA Limited: Founded in 1995, SOBHA Limited is the only leading national real estate brand in the country that offers international quality homes, and commercial and contractual projects delivered on time, through its backward integration model. The SOBHA DNA hinges on customer-centricity built on a foundation of strong values of trust and transparency. The unwavering commitment to continually raising and bettering quality standards through relentless execution and technology adaptation have helped the Company cumulatively deliver over 133.58 million square feet of developable area across 27 Indian cities. SOBHA has been recognised for implementing class-leading sustainability practices, adhering to highest safety standards and making significant contribution to communities though its CSR efforts. The Company epitomizes ‘Passion at work’, ingrained in each of the 3,850 plus strong Sobhaites across its offices and manufacturing units.

