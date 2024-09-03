The Foundation film release showcases commitment to empowering women have the winning mindset

UAE: Under the visionary guidance of its leadership, Sobha Realty has consistently been dedicated to giving back to society. The leading real estate developer recently released its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) brand film, which highlights a meaningful blend of initiatives. The film showcases the Group’s efforts to support girls and women in academics through school and university programs in UAE and India. This campaign highlights the partnership’s dedication to empowering women, a key area of focus under their philanthropic arm.

Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, the heart of Sobha Group's philanthropic efforts, is committed to female empowerment through a number of initiatives encompassing education, healthcare, employment, and housing striving to make a positive difference in the lives of women across the UAE, India, and Oman. Empowerment Programs, such as Sobha Academy, Sobha Community Home Project Initiative, Sobha Young Mother Rehabilitation Program, and Sobha Rural Women Empowerment Program, are designed to uplift, inspire and empower. Through these programmes, Sobha Group touches the lives of over 23,000 women and young girls, helping them to build brighter futures.

Commenting on the initiative, PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group said, "At Sobha Realty, we recognize the vital need to empower women and make them independent. By investing in education and upskilling, we are not just addressing a gap but seizing a tremendous opportunity. We believe that strong foundations today can transform lives tomorrow. By providing the next generation of women with the right facilities and opportunities, we aim to foster the mindset needed for them to achieve success and drive socio-economic growth globally. "

The film demonstrates that it is imperative to lay a solid foundation for the future, building legacies, and nurturing tomorrow’s leaders. It offers an inspiring glimpse into the dreams and ambitions of the next generation of young women, illustrating how they can be empowered through opportunity and accessibility.

Through this initiative, Sobha Realty emphasizes that success can be achieved by fostering positive attitudes and values through sports. By providing these opportunities, the company aims to set the groundwork for a bright future, ensuring that young women are prepared to become the leaders of tomorrow. The partnership between Sobha Realty and Arsenal is another step towards making a significant change in levelling the player field and allowing women to flourish.

"The story of our women’s team is one of inclusion, and the power that inclusion can have in the pursuit of progress.

Arsenal Women started as a programme run by our community team and designed to give young girls the opportunity to get involved in football for the first time. The programme became a professional team that 37 years later has won 51 major trophies, broken multiple attendance records, and now calls Emirates Stadium their main home. Our commitment to inclusion and progress never stops, and there’s always more to do, so we’re excited to collaborate with Sobha Realty on supporting their programmes supporting young girls across the world."; said Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer of Arsenal FC.

The collaboration emphasizes a groundbreaking commitment to equality in football, by providing equal opportunities. This initiative not only champions the winning potential of female athletes but also sets a precedent for breaking down gender barriers in the sport.

The company remains committed to investing in the education and development of young women and girls, to help create a meaningful difference and build a better future for all.

