Landmark milestone was the result of collaborative efforts by employees from Sobha Realty, Sobha Constructions, Sobha Modular, and Latinem Businesses

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sobha Realty, one of the UAE’s leading luxury real estate property developers, has achieved a remarkable milestone with an impressive Guinness World Records™ title for the “largest helmet mosaic formed by people” depicting the UAE Flag. This extraordinary accomplishment was made possible through the collective efforts of 5,100 employees from Sobha Realty, Sobha Constructions, Sobha Modular, and Latinem businesses.

The historic event took place at the Sobha Reserve project site in Dubai, and resulted in a magnificent display of unity and national pride. The event was attended by senior Dubai government functionaries from the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs (PCLA) and Road Transport Authority (RTA), as well as Mr. Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman Sobha Realty, and Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director Sobha Realty.

Every participant, donning a helmet, contributed significantly to the creation of the elaborate mosaic that represented the vivid hues and symbolism of the UAE flag. The event not only demonstrated the group's strong collaborative culture and regard for its employees, but also expressed appreciation for this progressive nation that embraces diversity and showcased the strength of collaboration amongst various entities that comprise the UAE’s dynamic business landscape.

Ravi Menon, Co-chairman of Sobha Realty stated: “With our most recent accomplishment, we have not only placed our name in the Guinness World Records™, but also established a visible symbol of the strength and unity of our organisation and the UAE at large. Our people are our pride and honour, and this record is and will always be remembered as a true reflection of the passion, dedication, and collective spirit of our phenomenal team.”

“The Sobha Group employs over 14,000 highly skilled employees who are greatly respected and valued by the organisation. This Guinness World Records™ title attests to the unwavering team spirit of Sobha staff members and the cooperative synergy that characterises Sobha Realty. It reaffirms our commitment to excellence, innovation, and drive to push the boundaries to create extraordinary experiences for our community. In addition, our new milestone pays homage to the UAE's dynamic culture and energy, that have been essential to our growth and journey,” Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty commented.

The celebration reverberated with a sense of accomplishment and pride as the Guinness World Records™ certificate was officially presented to Sobha Realty. The initiative underscores the company's commitment to promoting innovation and excellence, in line with its other community-driven offerings.