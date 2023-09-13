Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, is excited to announce its participation at GITEX 2023, the biggest regional tech exhibition taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre in October 2023. This year, Snowflake’s team at GITEX will address how Snowflake's platform powers the Data Cloud, supports organisations in securely using generative AI and LLMs, and addressing the challenges and opportunities across different verticals, including finance, retail, and advertising.

This year at the tech exhibition, Snowflake will shine a spotlight on the boundless opportunities of Generative AI and Large Language Model. Snowflake recently announced strategic investments to accelerate gen AI and large language models for customers, including partnerships with companies like Neeva, Applica, Streamlit, and Reka. As part of this, Snowflake launched Document AI (private preview) leveraging Snowflake’s first-party large language model to unlock deeper insights from documents and extract value with increased speed, accuracy and simplicity. Additionally, Snowpark Container Services (private preview) expands Snowflake’s compute infrastructure to run a variety of workloads, including full-stack applications, secure hosting of large language models, robust model training, and more securely within Snowflake.

Visitors to GITEX 2023 will also have the unique opportunity to explore how Snowflake enables companies to build applications directly on its platform, monetize data-intensive applications, and deploy them directly in the Data Cloud. By leveraging Snowflake as the foundation for application development, businesses can enable seamless discovery and collaboration across their entire organization, revolutionizing the way data is shared and utilized in the new data sharing economy.

Snowflake will also be hosting an array of compelling sessions showcasing their cutting-edge product portfolio, and a panel discussion with Mohammed Zouari, General Manager - Middle East, Turkey & Africa along with some of their esteemed customers to share insights on unlocking the power of data for organizations.

"At Snowflake, our vision is to eliminate silos and mobilize your data, and AI is propelling this vision forward at warp speed," said Mohamed Zouari, General Manager - Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Snowflake. "We have made significant strides in providing AI-driven functionality, enabling secure AI/ML workloads on enterprise data and reinventing the developer and administrative experience with AI. With Snowflake, businesses gain unparalleled governance over their data, access to first and third-party AI models, and a self-managing, elastic infrastructure that delivers the power they need as a managed service."

"As AI allows companies to ship new capabilities, Snowflake will deliver a great product experience, removing complexity from end users' plates. Our AI-driven user experience is designed to delight, ensuring that our customers can fully embrace the potential of AI and make data-driven decisions with confidence," added Zouari.

Visit Snowflake at Hall 8, Stand B10 at GITEX 2023 and experience the cutting-edge solutions that power the Data Cloud and AI-driven insights.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, power data applications, and execute diverse AI/ML and analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 639 of the 2023 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of July 31, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.