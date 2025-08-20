Dubai UAE – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced the continued expansion and significant momentum of its AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing with a focused acceleration of automotive-specific solutions. Since April 2023, Snowflake has seen significant adoption of its platform within the manufacturing sector, including a substantial 416% increase in the development of Data Application and Data Collaboration initiatives, reflecting the growing use of Snowflake to build custom manufacturing solutions and securely share data. Additionally, Snowflake has seen a 185% increase in Analytics deployments as manufacturers leverage the platform for deeper business insights, and a 188% growth in Data Science solutions deployed for advanced predictive modelling and AI applications.

Now, Snowflake is further tailoring its AI Data Cloud to meet the unique demands of the automotive industry. This strategic investment reflects the growing demand from global manufacturers, including those in the automotive sector, seeking to accelerate their digital transformation and AI-driven innovation. Global technology and manufacturing companies like Siemens already leverage Snowflake to transform operations across their businesses with AI and advanced analytics, while maintaining strict security and governance standards.

The automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by four key trends: connected and software-defined vehicles, autonomous driving, electrification, and advanced manufacturing (Industry 4.0). This evolution generates massive volumes of data across vehicle development, manufacturing, supply chain, and after-sales services. Snowflake’s powerful data sharing and AI capabilities, combined with specialized partner solutions, enable the entire auto ecosystem of suppliers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distribution, sales, and service providers to seamlessly collaborate on vehicle development, optimize production processes, and leverage real-time data insights across the entire automotive value chain. Notably, 80% of major automotive OEMs already rely on Snowflake's platform for their data and AI initiatives.

Automotive industry leaders, such as CarMax, Cox Automotive, Nissan, Penske Logistics, and more, are already using Snowflake’s existing easy, connected, and trusted platform to transform their automotive operations through advanced analytics, real-time connected vehicle insights, and secure data collaboration.

"Modern vehicles are generating unprecedented volumes of data, and automotive companies need AI solutions that are easy to implement, capable of handling massive datasets from across the entire value chain, and trusted for critical decisions," said Tim Long, Global Head of Manufacturing at Snowflake. "Snowflake’s automotive solutions build on our manufacturing expertise to provide the automotive industry with the foundation they need to integrate data across their operations, scale their connected vehicle initiatives, and accelerate innovation in this rapidly evolving market."

"The Middle East is witnessing an unprecedented evolution in its automotive sector, with national visions like Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Centennial 2071 driving heavy investment into electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing, and AI-powered infrastructure," said Mohamed Zouari, General Manager for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Snowflake. "As automakers generate massive volumes of data across design, production, and connected vehicle ecosystems, Snowflake empowers them to securely unify and analyse that data at scale. Our platform is built to fuel innovation and operational efficiency across the entire value chain, helping regional players compete globally."

Snowflake leverages a comprehansive partner ecosystem and rich data marketplace, integrating data and connecting silos across the automotive lifecycle. Manufacturers can seamlessly share information across design systems, production environments, connected vehicles, service operations, and warranty systems, providing a holistic view of vehicle performance and customer experience. Snowflake’s scalable architecture supports the massive data volumes generated by software-defined and autonomous vehicles, efficiently managing exponential growth through the decoupling of storage and compute. This enables the consolidation of all vehicle data streams into a single platform without compromising accessibility or performance.

Snowflake also unlocks new revenue opportunities through data monetisation and enhanced customer experiences by securely sharing data products via the Snowflake Marketplace, while maintaining privacy and compliance. Its AI/ML capabilities democratize access to predictive tools across organisations, accelerating innovation in vehicle design, production quality, and predictive maintenance. Additionally, the platform improves supply chain resilience and operational efficiency by providing real-time visibility across suppliers and logistics partners, enhancing forecasting, reducing excess inventory, and enabling collaborative, data-driven decision-making.

Snowflake's expansion into the automotive sector supports the industry's transformation from traditional manufacturers to digital-first mobility companies. Its partner ecosystem—including Accenture, AWS, Deloitte, and EY—delivers automotive-specific solutions that accelerate innovation. Through Snowflake Marketplace, businesses can access third-party data sets covering EV charging stations, dealer insights, consumer behaviour, and vehicle inventory. Partners like Siemens Digital Industries Software, Blue Yonder, DXC Technology and many more are already developing solutions on the platform. These tools enhance software-defined vehicle development, optimise manufacturing processes, and strengthen supply chain visibility. Snowflake equips automotive players with analytics and decision-making capabilities to lead in a data-driven future.

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. More than 11,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here.