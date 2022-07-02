Doha, Qatar: - Snoonu announced the relaunch of its initiative “No Riders Under the sun”. The company is demonstrating commitment towards putting measures in place to create suitable working conditions for delivery riders as temperatures continue to spike in the country.

Initially launched in July 2021 and now a flagship in Snoonu’s business model, the initiative sets Snoonu as the first and only local tech company to take such strategic measures to protect its riders from the heat of the summer during daytime.

Being a human-centric business, Snoonu puts this concept into action with initiatives that range from ensuring all employees are protected from the sun to the availability of air-conditioned chilling spots throughout the country that are filled with snacks and charging stations offering them a comfortable space to rest between deliveries.

The re-Introduction of “No Riders under the Sun '' means that starting from today, there will be no bike deliveries from 10am to 5pm, as riding conditions during this time put riders at a greater risk of heat strokes, fainting and dehydration, with temperatures set to reach 50 degrees in July. Instead, cars will be exclusively used to serve customers with their orders until the end of the summer season.

Snoonu’s decision showcases the company’s commitment to protect and respect workers by treating them fairly.

Hamad Al Hajri’s, Founder and CEO said: “We enjoy serving our customers and business owners, but this should never be at the expense of our riders' safety, we would never expect them to do things we would not do ourselves. The weather conditions are extremely hot during daytime, and we strive to always protect our riders. I strongly believe that compassion and humanity should be at the heart of everything we do; with this, putting our riders’ health and wellbeing comes before profit. I hope that other companies will be joining our initiative in protecting the riders’ community in Qatar!”

Founded in 2019 by Hamad Al Hajri, entrepreneur and startup expert with over 20 years of experience in business innovation, Snoonu aims to revolutionize the Qatari market with the fastest services and the most diverse marketplace, facilitating online shopping, lifestyle, food, grocery delivery, and third-party logistics services for startups and SMEs in Qatar.

In November 2020, Snoonu launched its own 24/7 online grocery store, offering a wide range of locally sourced products and supporting Qatar’s merchants. Due to its phenomenal performance, Snoonu was awarded as the Best Project for Entrepreneurs for two consecutive years, 2021 and 2022.

Leveraging the most advanced technology to create a seamless consumer experience, Snoonu teamed up with Microsoft to migrate its services to Microsoft Azure Platform, boosting their efficiency and productivity.

Snoonu aims to become the first Unicorn company in Qatar with plans to expand internationally.

