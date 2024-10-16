Guido Fienga: “We are pleased to welcome Snickers as a valuable partner in Al Nassr’s expanding portfolio of prestigious sponsors”

Saudi Arabia: Snickers, the leading brand in the confectionery industry, has announced its new partnership as the platinum sponsor of Al Nassr Football Club for the 2024/2025 season. This unprecedented step for Snickers in supporting a football club in the Middle East reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting fans in the Kingdom and enhancing their sports experience.

Snickers' sponsorship of Al Nassr aligns with its vision to provide the best entertainment solutions to support the sports fans' experience, a commitment it has upheld for over five years. Snickers believes in the importance of creating a unique experience for sport’ fans and in making it more enjoyable and exciting through innovative initiatives that aim to strengthen their connection with their favorite club and ensure their full enjoyment of the sports atmosphere without any hindrances.

Snickers' sponsorship of Al Nassr Football Club includes support for all team players, reflecting the brand's commitment to providing comprehensive and integrated support for the entire club. Snickers is proud to be the official platinum sponsor, with its logo prominently displayed on the team's training kits, thereby enhancing the brand's presence in a prominent and effective manner in the Kingdom.

Expressing his delight at the Snickers’ sponsorship of Al Nassr Football Club, [Ahmed Helaly], GM of Mars Saudi, said: "Snickers’ sponsorship of the club is a significant step that reflects our commitment to enhancing the sports experience for fans in the Kingdom. We are proud of our partnership with Al Nassr, a prominent symbol of football in the region. Through this partnership, we aim to provide support to all players and fans, enabling them to enjoy outstanding sports experiences."

He added: "We believe that sports act as a bridge that brings hearts together, and with Snickers, we strive to be part of this journey, creating an atmosphere of joy and excitement while enjoying Snickers products as fans cheer to their favorite team which aligns with Mars' strategy of inspiring moments of everyday happiness."

Guido Fienga, Al Nassr Football Club CEO commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Snickers as a valuable addition to Al Nassr's expanding portfolio of prestigious partners. This partnership with such an iconic global brand aligns perfectly with our international ambitions and further solidifies Al Nassr's position as a club capable of attracting premier international partners.”