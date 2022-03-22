DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: SNC-Lavalin, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has launched DecarbonomicsTM, a data-driven solution to decarbonize the built environment in a cost-effective way and accelerate the global and Middle East region journey to net zero.

The DecarbonomicsTM initiative builds on SNC-Lavalin’s methods and practices to deliver high-performing buildings and developments, interconnected by smart and green systems and infrastructure. It is being launched as both private and public sectors are looking at ways to reduce their carbon emissions at pace as the built environment contributes around 40% of global carbon emissions and the majority of the buildings that will exist in 2050 are already built.

“Creating the net zero communities of the future relies, in part, on effective decarbonization of existing assets. DecarbonomicsTM is a concrete example of how we can help clients meet their net zero targets and is in line with our comprehensive Engineering Net Zero approach,” said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. “We provide sustainable solutions by connecting people, data and technology in partnership with clients such as the UK Government Property Agency, delivering decarbonization for its 450-building portfolio.”

DecarbonomicsTM brings together the SNC-Lavalin Group, including Atkins and Faithful+Gould, expertise and knowledge of building services, engineering design, asset management, project management, cost consulting, data analytics and data visualizations. Founded on the decarbonization of existing building portfolios, DecarbonomicsTM is an end-to-end service based on a simple three-step approach of benchmarking, road mapping and delivery of an organization’s decarbonization program:

Benchmark: develop a carbon baseline

Roadmap: design a cost-effective carbon reduction pathway

Deliver: implement our carbon reduction solutions

The three-step approach is underpinned by Carbon Data Insights, a diverse mix of global open-source benchmark databases as well as SNC-Lavalin’s own rich building data library. The result is a decarbonized estate, achieved through the strategy for achieving carbon reduction from behaviour change to building retrofit interventions, and measuring progress across the portfolio and asset lifecycle.

“DecarbonomicsTM is founded on the principle of systems thinking and brings our diverse expertise and knowledge of the built environment and buildings together in a way that enables us to make carbon visible at the portfolio level. This empowers our clients in the Middle East to make informed decisions about their investments in decarbonization and accelerating their journey towards net zero,” said Matthew Tribe, Managing Director, Planning, Design, and Engineering, Middle East, Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group.

Globally, SNC-Lavalin has developed ‘Engineering Net Zero’ program which focuses on leading the engineering industry to achieve Net Zero Carbon as rapidly as possible, by helping clients manage climate risks and build climate resilience. In 2021, the company announced its ‘vision for engineering a sustainable society’, containing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets and commitments to achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2030 across corporate activities.

