Since its establishment in 2021, SNB Capital has successfully closed 100 investment banking transactions exceeding SAR 750 billion (USD 200 billion) in size

This achievement reflects deep investor confidence, supportive regulations, and resilience of Saudi Arabia’s capital markets in enabling transformative transactions

SNB Capital’s has executed some of the region’s most significant, first of a kind and complex Investment Banking transactions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – SNB Capital has successfully closed 100 Investment Banking transactions since the firm’s inception in 2021, with a combined value of more than SAR 750 billion (USD 200 billion) averaging closing 2 to 3 transactions every month and contributing to strategic direction of transforming the Saudi Capital Markets, attracting global capital and foreign direct investments into the Kingdom

Among these 100 transactions are some of the most significant deals in the region and internationally, such as the SAR 42.1 billion (USD 11.23 billion) Fully Marketed offering for Saudi Aramco, the largest secondary offering of its kind in EMEA and the Middle East and the SAR 3.86 billion (USD 1.03 billion) Accelerated Book Building transaction in Saudi Telecom Company, the largest overnight deal of its kind in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region completed as part of the Capital Recycling Program of the Public Investment Fund.

“This achievement reflects the trust that our clients, both within Saudi Arabia and internationally, placed in SNB Capital’s comprehensive investment banking solutions, from IPOs and capital recycling to debt, corporate finance advisory, and mergers & acquisitions. The milestone not only highlights our proven expertise but also reinforces our commitment to fostering investment diversity, demonstrating SNB Capital’s tangible impact on supporting and shaping the development of the financial ecosystem”

remarked Zaid Ghoul, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at SNB Capital.

About SNB Capital:

SNB Capital Company, a licensed entity by Capital Market Authority (CMA), is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across five business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, Investment Banking, and Principal Investments. SNB Capital is the top ranked broker in terms of market share on the Saudi Exchange as of September 2024, and the largest asset manager in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with assets under management reaching SAR 246 billion as of March 2025.

