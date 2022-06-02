Middle East: Snap Inc. has announced the launch of Dynamic Travel Ads, a new ad product for advertisers in the travel industry, just in time for the summer travel season.

This is a significant category expansion for Snap’s Dynamic Ads offering and is uniquely positioned for travel and tourism advertisers including hotels, airlines, and online travel agencies.

With Dynamic Travel Ads, advertisers can seamlessly and automatically create a variety of ads based on their product catalogues that can contain hundreds of thousands of products. Snap’s system will serve the most relevant ads to interested Snapchatters.

Dynamic Travel Ads offer three unique benefits for advertisers:

Advanced audience targeting based on a Snapchatter’s travel intent and backed by local relevance

Locally-relevant campaign delivery to serve hotels, airlines, destinations, and tours based on popularity, leveraging Snapchat’s rich visitation data

Customized Catalog setup that’s built to meet the needs of travel advertisers, with relevant product feed attributes that are specific to these businesses

For travel and tourism partners, the Snapchat audience is highly valuable because they are eager and excited to travel again. As per GlobalWebIndex (GWI), in MENA, 82% of Snapchatters have taken a vacation in the last year. Snapchatters in MENA are 20% more likely to say that seeing/hearing an advertisement influences their choice of travel destination. In the US, 76% of Snapchatters are making plans to or already have returned to their pre-pandemic behaviors. In addition, a GWI study shows that Snapchatters are more likely to travel than users of other platforms. The research also showed that these Snapchatters are 37% more likely to book travel after seeing an advertisement.

Phil Dodwell, Marketing Media Lead at Etihad, said: “With travel demand seeing a continued strong recovery in Q1 2022, we were of course keen to capitalise by converting existing customers and, importantly, acquiring new ones. However, the marketplace for air travel remains highly competitive so ensuring relevance is key. By using Snapchat Dynamic Ads, we were able to maximise relevance by matching customers to specific destinations, dramatically improving performance metrics across the booking funnel in the process. The prospecting solution in particular is currently the best-in-class catalogue solution for dynamic travel ads on social and we are extremely pleased with the results we have been able to achieve. We look forward to building on this approach in Q2 and beyond.”

Rasha El Ghoussaini, Head of Industry – Luxury, Auto, Tech and Travel at Snap Inc. said: “We launched Travel Dynamic Ads to help travel and tourism advertisers drive scalable performance and increase automation by showcasing their unique propositions to the market, cross-selling and upselling their product range. Our new offering enables them to target the right user at the right time and helps them achieve the desired performance marketing goals across web or app.”

Since launching the beta version last year, Snap has seen strong adoption and performance from early test partners. Etihad used Dynamic Travel Ads to reduce their cost per flight search by 4x and drive a 307% increase in ROAS with a 76% decrease in cost per purchase compared to their non-dynamic campaigns. Booking.com leveraged Dynamic Travel Ads to pull images directly from their product catalog and serve locally relevant listings based on previously-viewed products. The campaign resulted in a 20% lower cost per purchase than other US advertisers.

Dynamic Travel Ads are now available globally to all Snap travel advertisers.

