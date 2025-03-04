Dubai, UAE: Expanding its suite of pioneering Ramadan experiences, Snapchat introduces HAZAR FAZAR—an innovative AR activation that transports users into the enchanting world of One Thousand and One Nights for Ramadan 2025. Powered by Magic AI Lenses technology, this immersive experience blends the region’s rich cultural heritage with the interactive possibilities of augmented reality, offering Snapchatters a fresh, engaging way to connect with their favorite brands.

Bringing ancient stories to life in a modern digital format, the HAZAR FAZAR journey begins as users open their Snapchat camera to discover one of the enticing brand logos, instantly transporting them into a mystical HAZAR FAZAR creative space filled with swirling designs. A simple tap activates an exciting transformation, where users embody a specially selected brand character, becoming part of an enchanting Ramadan moment. A brand’s custom Ramadan riddle soon appears, inviting users to test their knowledge. Once the correct answer is unlocked, Snapchatters will be guided to a special link, where they can engage further with their favorite brands.

Mohammed Bouarib, Regional Creative Strategy Lead at Snap Inc. commented "As the number one platform of choice for staying connected in the region, we believe that shared stories are at the heart of meaningful moments. We continue to evolve as a digital home where creativity and community converge—allowing Snapchatters to enjoy the best of both tradition and innovation during moments that are most important to them. We’re excited to introduce the pilot of HAZAR FAZAR as the latest example of this, while also offering brands a unique opportunity to engage with Snapchatters in an authentic and culturally relevant way.”

Powered by a blend of traditional 3D asset workflows and AI enhancements, HAZAR FAZAR brings carefully curated characters to life using Lens Studio’s flexible master lens configurator. By inviting Snapchatters to interact with beloved cultural characters and narratives, the experience creates a seamless bridge between tradition and technology.

At a time synonymous with togetherness, tradition and community, Snapchat serves as a digital extension of these cherished moments facilitating connections and celebrations in new innovative ways. HAZAR FAZAR will be available on Snapchat exclusively during Ramadan. Users can also visit directly from the Apple Store.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com.

Media Contact: snap.mena@webershandwick.com