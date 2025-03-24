Abu Dhabi, UAE – In line with MS Awareness Month, Snap Inc., in collaboration with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), has introduced an interactive step challenge with the launch of Snap’s first-ever regional step counter augmented reality (AR) experience powered by the Snap Camera. The initiative encourages people across the UAE to learn important facts about multiple sclerosis (MS), and explore how they can get involved and support the MS community by taking part in a competitive walking challenge.

With the prevalence of MS rising in the Middle East, the UAE has transitioned into a moderately high-risk zone, underscoring the increased need for awareness and education. MS is a chronic, unpredictable condition of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and spinal cord. The exact cause of MS remains unknown, and symptoms vary widely from person to person, making early diagnosis and awareness essential.

As part of the society’s Move for MS campaign - an initiative designed to inspire movement as a way to raise awareness for MS - this collaboration leverages Snapchat’s vast reach in the region, where users visit the platform an average of 45 times per day, ensuring enhanced awareness to a highly connected audience. Snap is also home to a large creator ecosystem, which will also be taking part in the step challenge, driving further engagement.

The Lens encourages Snapchatters to complete a step challenge, unlocking key facts about MS at each milestone around symptoms, its prevalence in the UAE, and the importance of early diagnosis. To enhance participation, the Lens also links back to a leaderboard feature, which highlights users who complete the highest number of steps, introducing an element of friendly competition. More than just education, the initiative is setting out to build a conversation around MS, encouraging Snapchatters to share with friends and family to expand their reach and make a real difference.

"At Snap, we believe technology has the power to drive positive change, and we are proud to partner with NMSS to raise awareness for such an important cause," said Hussein Freijeh, Vice President of Snap Inc. in MENA "Snapchat is a place where people come to share moments with those they care about most and now, we’re extending that sense of closeness to include the causes they care about too. By using AR in an interactive and engaging way, we’re not just educating the community about MS; we’re empowering them to take action. This partnership reinforces our commitment to leveraging innovation for meaningful impact, and we look forward to driving positive change, one step at a time."

Maral Alexandrian, Acting Executive Director at NMSS, said: “True impact is never achieved alone, it takes collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to change. At NMSS, we recognize that awareness is a crucial first step, we are excited to partner with platforms like Snapchat that allow us to reach a younger, digitally connected audience in engaging and immersive ways. By combining our mission with their technology, we aim to raise awareness about MS, foster empathy, and inspire action. This partnership exemplifies how innovation and purpose can unite to drive social change, ensuring that more people understand MS and feel motivated to support those affected by it.”

Snap’s Step Counter Lens operates without GPS tracking, offering a private and seamless, movement-based experience. Combining Snap’s latest Leaderboard feature, the Lens will allow Snapchatters to enhance their journey and share their progress, spreading more awareness in the process.

The initiative is powered by Snap's AR technology, which has significantly evolved since it first arrived on the platform, transitioning from fun, playful lenses to a powerful tool that creates real impact. Augmented Reality, defined as digital content overlaid on the real world, represents the next major shift in computing, which Snap believes is the healthiest, most compelling way to communicate. Snap Inc. continues to push the boundaries of AR innovation, and with over 80% of users in the UAE interacting with AR Lenses daily, the platform is on a mission to further use the technology to drive positive social impact.

For more information on the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and to discover the many ways you can contribute to the MS community in the UAE, visit: www.nationalmssociety.ae.

Scan the Snapcode below to Move for MS:

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com.

Media Contact:

snap.mena@webershandwick.com

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Established in 2022 under the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) is a UAE-based NGO created to better the lives of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and their communities in the UAE through education, advocacy and advancing global efforts to finding a cure for MS.

NMSS is governed by a board of trustees, advised by a local and international Strategic Advisory Committee and Medical Advisory Committee, and supported by MS ambassadors and volunteers. Together, they ensure that people living with MS have access to high quality care and get the guidance they need through reliable resources.

NMSS works with leading national medical institutions and renowned global partners to build a trusted network of healthcare providers and support organisations. The society aims to raise awareness of MS, create a holistic ecosystem for the MS community in the UAE, and provide support and resources for individuals affected by MS.

For more information about MS and the NMSS, please visit www.nationalmssociety.ae

Visit NMSS’s official social media platforms for the most recent updates and insights.

Instagram: NMSsocietyUAE

Facebook: National MS Society UAE

LinkedIn: National Multiple Sclerosis Society UAE

YouTube: NMSSocietyUAE

X: NMSsocietyUAE

For media inquiries, please contact:

NMSS@placecomms.com