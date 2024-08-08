Abu Dhabi – Smiles, the UAE’s premier everyday rewards SuperApp, has launched a unified subscription model that combines its Unlimited Free Delivery and Unlimited Buy-One-Get-One subscriptions into one super subscription.

Called "Smiles Unlimited," the new subscription model is the only super subscription that unifies all the benefits of unlimited free food and grocery delivery, service fee waiver for home services, and unlimited Buy-One-Get-One on thousands of brands into one subscription package. Priced at just AED 29 per month with a 14 day free trial period, the service saves over AED 300 per month on delivery fees, service fees and Buy-One-Get-One deals, rewarding back more than 10 times.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “Building on Smiles' position as the UAE's leading everyday rewards SuperApp, we are excited to introduce Smiles Unlimited, our new super subscription that enhances customers’ everyday lives. This offering goes beyond traditional rewards programmes by consolidating all the benefits our customers love into one convenient package, on top of the earning and redemption of points that are currently available with Smiles. It reaffirms our commitment to being an essential partner, supporting and rewarding people for simply living their lives in the UAE.”

In the UAE's dynamic market, consumers are increasingly focused on maximising their savings while managing multiple subscriptions for essential services. However, managing a fragmented landscape of subscriptions is cumbersome and costly. Smiles Unlimited solves this by introducing a single, convenient package that unifies all these benefits, simplifying subscription management and increasing customers' savings.

As part of its evolution into a full-service lifestyle SuperApp, Smiles enables customers to earn and redeem points for everyday activities like ordering food and groceries, booking home services, dining out, shopping, entertainment, travelling, and much more.

"Reward Your Everyday" underscores Smiles' commitment to enhancing every aspect of daily life and integrating the SuperApp more deeply into the lifestyles of UAE residents by making each interaction convenient and rewarding.

With over five million loyal members across the UAE, Smiles has become a premier lifestyle SuperApp in the region. Backed by an extensive network of over 11,000 restaurants, 500+ grocery stores and pharmacies, 35+ home services and 6,500 brand partners nationwide, members can access a vast selection of everyday essentials and experiences

Smiles further sets itself apart through its uniquely generous rewards structure. Customers can also earn points through their e& UAE bill and recharge payments, co-branded credit card usage, and orders and purchases made through Smiles.

By making rewards truly achievable for everyday living, Smiles delivers unmatched value to customers in every aspect of their lives.

-Ends-

About Smiles

Smiles is e&'s full-service lifestyle SuperApp and one of the largest one-stop shops for the everyday needs of UAE residents and visitors. With 6,500 participating brands and over 15,000 partner outlets in the UAE, Smiles offers deals and rewards on food and grocery deliveries, home services booking, e& services as well as dining, shopping, entertainment, wellness and travel benefits, making it a premier lifestyle SuperApp.

Smiles currently has over 5 million registered members and is open to all UAE citizens, residents, and visitors. New customers can download the Smiles SuperApp from the iOS app store, Android Play store, or Huawei AppGallery to enjoy great benefits immediately.