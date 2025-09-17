Dubai, UAE: As the UAE’s PropTech sector gets closer to its projected Dh5.69 billion valuation by 2030, SmartCrowd is emerging as a key player in the region’s digital real estate landscape.

Following its recent integration into Africa’s largest PropTech platform, Nawy, SmartCrowd has become a strategic engine within a broader ecosystem spanning brokerage, mortgages, and property services.

The UAE’s PropTech boom is driven by a fundamental shift in investor expectations. Real estate, once reliant on physical visits and personal relationships, is now being redefined by data transparency, digital access, and regulatory clarity.

Government initiatives such as Dubai’s PropTech hub, which aims to support 200 startups and generate 3,000 jobs by 2030, are further boosting innovation and investment.

“Real estate used to be about marble lobbies and handshakes. Today, it’s about dashboards and verified data,” said Adham Moshasha, Chief Growth Officer at SmartCrowd “Technology is finally making this asset class feel achievable, and the UAE is paving the way for that transformation.”

SmartCrowd’s early entry into the fractional real estate space gave it a head start in navigating regulatory frameworks and building investor trust.

The platform has facilitated over 50 successful property exits and distributed more than Dh40 million in income and capital gains to investors. Its dual investment strategies, “Hold” for long-term exposure and “Flip” for short-term gains, offer tailored options for a diverse investor base.

Operating under DFSA oversight and using SPV structures within DIFC, the platform offers legal clarity and transparency that few regional players match.

“Our roadmap goes beyond PropTech,” Adham added. “Through Nawy, we’re building a full-stack ecosystem where users can invest, finance, manage, and exit, all under one digital umbrella. Innovation only matters when it delivers returns you can trust.”

With nearly 190 PropTech firms already operating in the UAE, competition is fierce. But SmartCrowd’s blend of proven returns, regulatory alignment, and forward-looking innovation positions it as a standout player in a sector poised for exponential growth.

About SmartCrowd

SmartCrowd is the MENA region’s first regulated real estate investment platform, licensed by the DFSA and registered with the DIFC. As a pioneer in fractional property ownership in Dubai, SmartCrowd opens the door for global investors to access prime real estate through a secure, transparent, and regulated framework. Whether through long-term rental income or short-term renovation strategies, SmartCrowd empowers individuals to grow their wealth in UAE real estate with confidence.

