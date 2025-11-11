Dubai, UAE: SmartCrowd, the region’s first regulated real estate crowdfunding platform, has officially made history by launching the first ever crowdfunded property in Abu Dhabi.

The milestone property is a premium studio valued at AED 1.2 million on Yas Island. Boasting a stunning canal and pool, this property marks SmartCrowd’s expansion into the capital and opens a new chapter for investors seeking diversified opportunities beyond Dubai.

“Abu Dhabi represents the next chapter in the UAE's property evolution,” said Ammar Malhi, Chief Operating Officer at SmartCrowd. “It blends cultural heritage with modern ambition and continues to inspire confidence among investors. Our platform now gives everyday investors the chance to be part of this growth story for the first time.”

Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector is entering a powerful new phase, driven by strategic urban planning, large-scale developments, and steady economic growth. The capital is home to world-class destinations such as Yas Bay, Saadiyat Island, and Al Reem Island, alongside cultural landmarks including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World.

Upcoming projects such as Disney World Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will further elevate the city’s global profile and attract long-term investment. Supported by a clear government vision and sustainable growth policies, Abu Dhabi continues to stand out as one of the region’s most attractive and secure real estate markets.

Since its inception, SmartCrowd has transformed access to real estate investment across the UAE. The platform has facilitated more than AED 290 million in Dubai property investments and continues to expand its community of investors across the GCC and international markets.

With investment entry points starting from AED 500, SmartCrowd makes property ownership simple and hassle free. Each property listed on the platform undergoes a rigorous selection process focused on value, location, and income potential.

Through innovative products like SmartCrowd Flip, which allows investors to participate in short-term appreciation projects, the company continues to redefine how people invest in real estate.

Becoming the first platform to list a crowdfunded property in Abu Dhabi marks a major milestone for SmartCrowd and its investors. This achievement allows users to diversify their portfolios across multiple emirates through one unified, regulated platform.

“This milestone reflects SmartCrowd’s commitment to opening access to real estate investing across the UAE,” said Riz Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer at SmartCrowd. “Abu Dhabi is just the beginning of a larger expansion. We will continue introducing properties from other emirates so investors can diversify, grow their portfolios, and share in the UAE’s success through one digital platform.”

SmartCrowd’s entry into Abu Dhabi highlights its mission to empower investors through innovation and accessibility. The company continues to shape the future of real estate investment by giving individuals new opportunities to participate in the UAE’s expanding property market.

About SmartCrowd

SmartCrowd is the MENA region’s first regulated real estate investment platform, licensed by the DFSA and registered with the DIFC. As a pioneer in fractional property ownership in Dubai, SmartCrowd opens the door for global investors to access prime real estate through a secure, transparent, and regulated framework. Whether through long-term rental income or short-term renovation strategies, SmartCrowd empowers individuals to grow their wealth in UAE real estate with confidence.

For more information visit smartcrowd.ae or follow SmartCrowd on Instagram and LinkedIn.