As the first to introduce the integrated business park concept in Egypt since 2001, SVC continues to deliver agile, forward-looking solutions that align with evolving market needs and global trends

The project aims to transform the Conference Centre into a high-tech business landmark in West Cairo and a prime destination for regional and international events in Egypt

Cairo, Egypt: Smart Villages Development & Management Company (SVC) has initiated the revitalization of the Conference Center at Smart Village with an investment exceeding EGP 1 billion. This transformative initiative is a pivotal component of SVC’s long-term strategy to introduce a new generation of integrated business communities that respond to market transformation and attract leading global and regional enterprises. It further reinforces Smart Village’s position as a comprehensive business destination that blends innovation, technology, and premium services in the heart of West Cairo.

The project is being executed with a consortium of top engineering and construction firms. REDCON Construction will lead all construction works, while ECG (Engineering Consultants Group) leads on design and execution supervision consultant, ensuring the highest standards of quality in design, implementation, and operation.

The reimagined Conference Center will be transformed into a smart, mixed-use business complex that seamlessly integrates contemporary architecture with landscape open spaces overlooking the lake. it will also feature adaptable, high-spec office spaces, a fully equipped multi-purpose hall with a capacity of up to 1,000 guests, and an upscale mix of retail outlets, cafés and restaurants, with scenic lakefront views. The Center will also offer VIP lounges and smart meeting rooms fitted with cutting-edge audiovisual and advanced conferencing systems. These amenities will be supported by Smart Village’s integrated facility management ecosystem, which ensures round-the-clock security, proactive maintenance, and internal transportation solutions.

This milestone project forms part of a wider master plan to expand Smart Village business park. Future developments will include the construction of a business-oriented hotel, a new lakefront marina, and the revitalization of the iconic Think Tank; all aimed at enriching the business lifestyle experience. As Egypt’s first integrated business park, Smart Village redefined workplace ecosystems by combining advanced infrastructure, green spaces, and exceptional service offerings. With over 1 million sqm of developed office space, SVC continues to serve as the benchmark for business experience and innovation in Egypt’s Administrative real estate market.

Mr. Ahmed Amin, CEO of Smart Villages Development & Management Company, stated: "We are proud to cooperate with distinguished group of engineering and construction leaders to bring the Conference Center into a new era. This initiative reflects our bold vision for workplace evolution in Egypt through renewal and innovation. The project will play a central role in creating an integrated business environment that fosters innovation and enhances daily work experiences.”

He added: " At Smart Village, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide advanced, agile solutions that address the ever-evolving needs of modern enterprises across all sectors. This project is a cornerstone in our journey to position the Conference Center as a flagship business hub in West Cairo and a premier venue for regional and international events”

It is worth noting that Smart Villages Development & Management Company, which was established in November 2001 under investment law, developing and managing a branded chain of technology clusters and business parks. The company has succeeded in providing an integrated interactive business destination that brings together the public and private sectors, aiming to create an integrated environment that includes distinguished brands, multiple services, and smart solutions.