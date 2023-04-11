The digitally enabled facility strives to reduce waiting time for blood collection and x-ray, with access to an onsite laboratory, and capacity for up to 500 customers a day.



Dubai, UAE: Smart Salem, a high-end medical fitness provider, opened its first-ever dedicated centre at Dubai Knowledge Park, a member of TECOM Group PJSC. The facility will provide a suite of visa processing services to residents of adjacent residential neighbourhoods, which includes striving to deliver the fastest medical fitness results in Dubai.



The facility was inaugurated by His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif , CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, in presence of Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation at the DHA, Mr Khlifa Baqer, Chief Operation Officer at Dubai Academic Health Corporation ,Sanjay Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Salem, and Ahmad Al Mheiri, Senior Vice President – Business Services, TECOM Group.



Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of DHA’s Health Regulation Sector, said: “Dubai’s Health Sector is thriving and we are keen to foster and promote health investments across key areas such as medical fitness. We are also keen on implementing the latest medical technologies to improve efficiencies, enhance convenience and provide the highest quality of specialized medical services.



The expansion of Smart Salem centres across the geographical areas of Dubai, further enhances the provision of excellent, technology-driven, proactive and convenient services to ensure customer happiness.”



Using advanced robotics to enhance efficiency, the latest Smart Salem Centre aims to deliver an average waiting time of five minutes for visa renewals, less than 10 minutes for new visa issuance, and medical fitness results within 30 minutes.



Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operation Officer at Dubai Academic Health Corporation, said: “The opening of our new centre at Dubai Knowledge Park is testament of the close cooperation with our strategic partners to enhance our medical fitness examination services in terms of time, effort, and accuracy. There is no doubt that the opening of the new Smart Salem Centre reflects the commitment of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation to provide smart and innovative health care services that improves the quality of life of our community. We are proud to have reduced our customer's journey time from 28 hours to less than 30 minutes.”



The medical fitness and visa processing centre have five private blood collection rooms, two x-ray rooms, a state-of-art onsite laboratory, six smart check-in kiosks.



Sanjay Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Salem, said:

“Smart Salem is immensely proud of our partnership with Dubai Government, and the service we can collectively provide.



We continue to innovate and find even better ways to deliver this service. Our new Dubai Knowledge Park centre is incredibly comfortable, efficient, and easily accessible. Our centres are by far the fastest results in Dubai and, I believe, are the best Medical Fitness service available. With this new location you are sure to have one close to you.”



A seamless digital journey

The 8,000 square foot facility has the capacity to service up to 500 customers each day. From ‘Salem’ the resident robot’s welcome to a digital kiosk to verify customer details, the entire journey is digitally enabled. Visitors can even stay hydrated with the help of ‘Mozo’, a friendly water-serving robot butler.



Customer Happiness Officers will escort customers throughout their visit along with a digital queuing system to ensure a hassle-free experience. Smart Salem is also integrated with the Dubai Government and Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) systems for an instant, paper-free exchange of health records and medical testing results.



The x-ray rooms are fitted with digital machines, which are known to deliver high quality images with minimum retakes and emit significantly less radiation compared to traditional x-ray machines. Images are automatically linked to the customer’s file, while AI-based reporting help significantly reduce visa processing time for new applicants.



The centre is located at the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park, which is easily accessible by adjacent residential neighbourhoods such as the Palm, Emirates Hills, Dubai Marina, and the south of Dubai. The launch of such a centre is a testament of Dubai’s commitment to providing its residents with the highest levels of customer care excellence and streamlined services. Dubai Knowledge Park’s Smart Salem Centre will operate six days a week from Sunday to Friday.



Dubai Knowledge Park is a part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Industrial City.



About Smart Salem

Smart Salem is a Premium Medical Fitness testing centre for residency and visa requirements. Smart Salem constantly innovates, making use of advanced automation, robotics and smart technologies, in order to deliver a unique and fully digital customer experience.



Smart Salem, operates under a Public Private Partnership (PPP), a collaboration between the Government of Dubai and the Visiomed Group, a leading-edge, multinational group focused on health. The Visiomed Group is dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services. For more information visit https://www.smartsalem.ae/



About Dubai Knowledge Park

Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group, is a unique ecosystem dedicated to human resource management and learning excellence. Launched in 2003 with the aim of strengthening Dubai’s position as a destination for professional development, DKP and its professionals have helped introduce global best practices that have enabled Dubai’s transition into a knowledge-based economy while nurturing a skilled talent pool in the UAE.



DKP offers an ecosystem that enables empowerment through knowledge and the development of professionals, bringing together a unique blend of programmes encompassing human resource management, consultancy, training, and personal development. For more information, please visit www.dkp.ae



About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.



The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses and land – to over 9,500 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.



TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, ’axs’, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.



TECOM Group also provides industry-specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the ‘GoFreelance’ package serves freelancers.