Dubai - SleekFlow, Asia-Pacific's pioneering SaaS omnichannel social commerce platform, proudly announces incredible achievements with a remarkable 5 times revenue increase in the UAE during the first half of this year. The company has not only thrived in the Middle East, but the UAE is expected to account for approximately 20% of the new revenue within the next two years.

Henson Tsai, Founder and CEO of SleekFlow, commented on this significant milestone, "We are thrilled to witness such unprecedented growth in the UAE market. This remarkable accomplishment reflects our dedication to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer engagement solutions. We are confident that the UAE will play a pivotal role in SleekFlow's future success."

This impressive growth can be attributed to SleekFlow's strategic partnership with L’Occitane ME’s Accelerator Program, powered by Chalhoub Group’s The Greenhouse, which marked the official expansion of SleekFlow's omnichannel social commerce platform into the UAE and transforming the region's retail landscape.

SleekFlow joined L’Occitane Middle East’s first Accelerator Program in August 2022, making them one of only 4 out of 180 global retail-tech startups selected to deploy their cutting-edge solutions in the Middle East. This partnership not only highlighted SleekFlow's robust capabilities, but also showcased the potential to develop tailored solutions for the beauty and luxury sectors, particularly for the L'Occitane brand.

Since then, SleekFlow has rapidly gained traction in the UAE market, capitalizing on the daily use of WhatsApp by 80% of UAE consumers. The market's strong buying behavior through this popular communication channel has proven to be a key factor in SleekFlow's success in the region.

As part of its commitment to continuous innovation, in the coming months, SleekFlow will unveil SleekFlow 2.0, a highly anticipated update featuring the intuitive Flow Builder.

In addition to these achievements, SleekFlow has made history as the first Asian company to participate in the Microsoft Pegasus program, enabling the integration of GPT-4 technology from Azure OpenAI Service to power its chatbots. SleekFlow AI, a context-aware AI-powered chatbot, has been developed to refine and translate content, generate concise reports, and even automate talent training, significantly enhancing business efficiency.

Henson Tsai, Founder and CEO of SleekFlow, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's rapid growth and innovation, stating, "Over the past year, SleekFlow has experienced explosive growth, with our enterprise customers increasing six times and accumulating over 5,000 customers in 120 regions worldwide. I believe that AI will be an indispensable part of businesses in the next three years and become the driving engine of various industries in the UAE and beyond."

SleekFlow's impressive revenue growth in the UAE and the continuous evolution of its omnichannel social commerce platform is testament to its commitment to transforming the future of social commerce and empowering businesses to thrive in a dynamic digital landscape.

Since its inception in 2019, SleekFlow has experienced consistent year-on-year revenue growth of 2-3 times, successfully expanding its footprint in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil. The company's customer engagement platform has empowered small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and enterprises worldwide, offering them innovative solutions to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

