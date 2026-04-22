Abu Dhabi, UAE: SlashData, a leading UAE-based GovTech company building national-scale digital platforms that connect the public and private sectors, was recognized by the Integrated Transport Centre as “Outstanding Partner – Driver and Vehicle Services” at its Stakeholders Appreciation Ceremony 2026, held at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort.

Held under the theme “A United Journey,” the ceremony brought together key partners and stakeholders to celebrate their contributions to the development of an integrated and sustainable transport system that enhances quality of life in Abu Dhabi. The event underscored the importance of collaboration between government and private sector entities in enabling more efficient, connected, and future-ready services.

SlashData was recognized for its role in advancing digital initiatives that improve how data is accessed, validated, and utilized across mobility-related services. This includes the development of platforms such as Rhoon, Shary, Wtheeq, and Mulem, which support the secure exchange and validation of data across government entities, financial institutions, and private sector stakeholders.

While Rhoon, Shary, and Wtheeq support key mobility and vehicle-related services, Mulem extends this capability to the insurance sector by enabling secure access to vehicle, driver, and accident data, supporting more accurate underwriting and faster decision-making. Collectively, these platforms have contributed to streamlining processes, improving operational efficiency, and reducing reliance on manual workflows through digital integration.

During the ceremony, Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Acting Director General of Integrated Transport Centre, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the importance of collaboration in building advanced infrastructure and sophisticated systems that keep pace with the UAE’s rapid growth.

As a national digital solutions provider, SlashData’s work is aligned with the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Program and the Next 50 national strategy, supporting efforts to simplify processes, improve service efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation across sectors.

Commenting on the recognition, Thamer AlFallaj, CEO of SlashData, said: “We are grateful to the Integrated Transport Centre for this recognition and proud of the strong partnership we have built together. This recognition reflects our shared commitment to using technology to improve service delivery and support more efficient, connected, and future-ready systems. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s ongoing digital transformation journey.”

As Abu Dhabi continues to advance its vision for integrated and sustainable transport, partnerships between government and private sector entities remain essential to improving how services are delivered and how systems operate at scale. Through its platforms and ongoing collaborations, SlashData continues to support digital transformation by improving efficiency, strengthening service delivery, and enabling more integrated systems across sectors.

In addition to the Integrated Transport Centre, SlashData has also successfully partnered with ICP, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), TAMM, and Abu Dhabi Police.

About SlashData

SlashData is a leading UAE-based GovTech company specialized in building national-scale digital platforms that connect the public and private sectors. Through its advanced integration capabilities and AI-enabled infrastructure, SlashData supports government entities and regulated industries in improving interoperability, strengthening governance, and accelerating digital transformation.

SlashData is also specialized in enabling public-private digital ecosystems for regulated sectors, with proven experience across mobility, insurance, and financial services. Its platforms support key processes such as vehicle ownership transfer, financing, and insurance operations.