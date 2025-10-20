Dubai - SlashData, a First.tech company and a leading digital solutions provider, has partnered with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), to launch Bahri, a unified digital platform that transforms how marine insurance data is submitted and managed in Dubai.

Bahri is the first platform of its kind to digitally connect marine insurance providers with PCFC systems, enabling secure, instant and fully digital submission of vessel insurance policies. The platform eliminates all manual paperwork, reduces the risk of fraud, and ensures that all insurance records are accurate, verified and updated in real time.

Developed by SlashData in collaboration with PCFC, Bahri serves as a central hub for insurance companies to manage policy submissions, access real-time reports and ensure compliance through a single, easy-to-use interface. For PCFC, the platform provides centralised oversight of all vessel insurance records, improving operational efficiency and service delivery.

Bahri builds on the proven success of the Wtheeq platform, which has already transformed vehicle insurance data sharing in other Emirates. This new initiative marks a significant step forward in Dubai’s journey toward a fully digital, paperless government.

Thamer Alfallaj, CEO, SlashData, says: “With Bahri, we are proud to introduce a new standard of digital efficiency and transparency to Dubai’s maritime sector. This platform reflects our commitment to building secure, scalable technologies that simplify complex government processes. By connecting insurers directly with PCFC systems, we are not only eliminating paperwork and delays but also helping to future-proof Dubai’s marine insurance ecosystem in line with the Emirate’s smart government vision.”

From his side, Dr. Mohamed Jumah Rahmah ‑ Executive Director ‑ Technology & Digital Transformatio at PCFC, stated: “The launch of Bahri represents a major milestone in PCFC’s ongoing digital transformation journey. By integrating marine insurance data directly with our systems, we’re setting a new benchmark for transparency, compliance, and efficiency across Dubai’s maritime sector. This collaboration with SlashData reflects our strategic commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies that enhance governance, streamline operations, and support Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in smart, paperless services”.

​​​​​​About SlashData

SlashData is a UAE-based leading innovator in digital transformation, specializing in modernizing government agencies through cutting-edge technology solutions. With a mission to streamline public services, enhance efficiency, and deliver seamless digital experiences, SlashData acts as a strategic bridge between the public and private sectors. By fostering collaboration and leveraging industry best practices, the company enables governments to integrate with private enterprises, ensuring interoperability, security, and data-driven decision-making. From process automation to advanced analytics, SlashData empowers organizations to embrace digital ecosystems that drive transparency, accessibility, and improved service delivery for citizens and businesses alike.

About PCFC

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) was officially established in 2001, under the authority of the Dubai Government, with a total of 514 employees working within the organization. There are a number of entities and institutions operating under its umbrella, including the main ports in Dubai such as Port Rashid, Jebel Ali Port, Al Hamriya Port, which are managed by Dubai Ports Authority, in addition to the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, the Dubai Maritime Authority and the Office of the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, as well as the investment arm and security arm of the corporation, represented by Investment Department and Security Department.

With these entities, we aim to provide services to various customer segments, including companies as well as merchants and individuals from numerous locations in the Emirate of Dubai. The Corporation greatly relies on the innovative use of technology to provide smart and distinguished services to its customers and is constantly working on developing coping mechanisms in line with best practices and to ensure customer happiness and loyalty in line with the guidelines issued by the government.