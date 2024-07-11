Dubai, UAE – BMC Gulf, the UAE-based expert in Plastic Piping Systems, has become the first company outside Germany to receive the esteemed "Premium Partner Education" award from SKZ German Plastics Center. Since 2007, BMC Gulf and SKZ have been setting new standards together by training plastic welders directly in Dubai, bringing German quality and standards to the region.

DUBAI, UAE – Henry Ford once said, “Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.” The long-standing collaboration between the SKZ German Plastics Center from Würzburg and BMC Gulf from Dubai is a prime example of how coming together and working together over many years can lead to success.

In 2007, the two companies began their cooperation due to the construction boom in the Emirates. At that time, skilled workers for welding HDPE pipes and fittings were hardly available in the region. Fabian Beermann, Managing Partner of BMC Gulf Group, explains, “To avoid installation mistakes and welding failures, it was clear to us: We need to train the entire market and significantly raise the quality standards. The German quality system was our model, and SKZ, as a leading service provider and trainer in the plastics industry, was the ideal partner.”

Johannes Kocksch, Group Leader and Training Center Manager for Joining and Surface Technology at SKZ, adds, “For us, it was extremely exciting to gain a foothold in a new, growing market. The support of an experienced local partner, who understands the cultural nuances and already has a high reputation, was immensely helpful. This allowed us to bring our expertise in training skilled workers to mutual benefit.”

A good reason for the Würzburg institute to honor this partnership. The "Premium Partner Education" award from SKZ is being given for the first time to a company outside of Germany and was officially presented at the SKZ model factory. Benjamin Baudrit, Deputy Managing Director of SKZ, emphasizes, “Only through good partnerships and collaborations with genuine synergies can one be successful in the long term. This is even more true in an international context.”

Today, both the expertise and the training courses of SKZ are recognized throughout the Gulf region and beyond. The joint efforts significantly contribute to more sustainable PE100 piping systems for potable water distribution, which will serve future generations. Customers in the Gulf region can continue to rely on the combined expertise of BMC Gulf and SKZ in the future.

Since its inception in 1998, BMC Gulf has remained committed to delivering professional thermoplastics and geosynthetics solutions for a diverse range of projects. Their comprehensive product and service portfolio includes thermoplastic pipes, fittings, valves, welding & installation, HDPE liners, and more. Their unwavering commitment to excellence ensures that clients always receive top-tier products and services.

Since 1961, SKZ has been a leader in the advancement of plastics technology, offering top-tier training, certification, and consulting services. Based in Würzburg, Germany, SKZ trains over 11,000 participants annually, promoting the highest standards in plastics processing and quality assurance. SKZ's commitment to innovation and excellence makes it a trusted partner in the global plastics industry.

