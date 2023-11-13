Sharjah, UAE: – Leading Aerospace conglomerate Sky One is pleased to announce exciting milestones in its journey of expansion and excellence. The company has in principle (subject to agreeing final terms) signed MOUs to acquire a stake in Libyan Airline Fly Oya, a crucial connection between Libya and the outside world and Uplift Airport Services, a prominent independent Ground Handling Company based at Bucharest International Airport, Romania.

Libya-based airline Fly Ola carried passengers from Tripoli to Dubai in July 2023 marking a nine-year hiatus of connectivity between the two Arab cities. Apart from three destinations within Libya – Tripoli, Sebha and Ghat, Fly Ola currently flies to Alexandria, Dubai, Jeddah, and Istanbul.

Mr. Jaideep Mirchandani, Chairman of Sky One, expressed his excitement about the new acquisition, stating, " Fly Oya is a significant property with sizable assets that we have acquired a stake in. Additionally, the airline has demonstrated its commitment to safety, integrity, and teamwork: values that align perfectly with the core principles of Sky One. This MOU will contribute to our vision of continuous quality improvement and the highest customer satisfaction. We see Fly Oya as an integral part of our journey to enhance our aviation offering throughout the globe and hope to see Fly Oya achieve even greater success as we move forward together."

Fly Oya's Chairman, Osama Aboukraza, stated, "We are thrilled to join hands with Sky One, a well-established and highly respected leader in the aviation industry. This partnership opens many new opportunities and possibilities for us. Together, we aim to enhance our services and continue providing exceptional experiences to our passengers. The future looks promising, and we can't wait to embark on this journey and grow with Sky One."

Uplift Airport Services SRL is an independent Ground Handling Company, fully licensed to provide full services for passengers and aircrafts, such as: ramp, cargo, ticketing, and catering handling services along with general aviation services for various types of flights, including business, VIP, and military operations. Uplift's commitment is to ensure seamless and efficient airline operations across the board. With its comprehensive range of aviation services, Uplift has earned a reputation for excellence in passenger and aircraft handling. Their dedicated team of over 200 employees provides essential support to airlines, ensuring seamless operations from passenger check-in and baggage handling to cargo services, catering, and even aircraft de-icing.

Commenting on the alliance, Mr. Jaideep Mirchandani, Chairman of Sky One, said, “We see this association as part of Sky One's commitment to offering a one-stop solution to airlines of all sizes. We believe that Uplift Airport Services would be the perfect addition to the company portfolio. The expansion would represent a significant step forward in our expansion plans and aligns with our mission to provide a comprehensive suite of services to airlines worldwide. We are confident that this partnership will not only boost our growth but also enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry."

With Uplift Airport Services under its wing, Sky One aims to elevate its aviation services offering.

General Manager Catalin Ilie of Uplift Airport Services SRL said, “Our team is excited to work on becoming a part of the Sky One Group. Uplift Airport Services is driven by an uncompromising commitment to safety, reliability, on-time performance and personalized customer service which match the ethos of Sky One synonymous in the aviation industry with excellence, versatility, and unwavering commitment. Being part of a reputed group opens vistas to overseas business that we aspire to be part of.”

“Sky One will continue to pursue its strategy of expanding organically as well as through acquisitions. Our Unique Selling Proposition (USP) lies in our dedication and unmatched support for the growth of aviation companies. More than an aviation conglomerate, we are a strategic partner ensuring the smooth and efficient running of airlines. We expect to have many more exciting announcements in the coming weeks.” Mirchandani added.

About Sky One: Sky One is headquartered in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and specializes in a wide array of aviation services. From Cargo Charters to Asset Trading, from Training to Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), and from advisory to capacity optimization, Sky One's portfolio is expansive. It offers a range of services including charters, crew training, operations, and maintenance. Its services and solutions are carefully designed to cater to the diverse needs of the aviation industry This versatility sets the company apart as a one-stop solution for aviation companies across the globe.

About Fly Oya: Fly Oya is a limited Libyan company headquartered in Tripoli. It was established in 2018 with the objective of connecting Libya to the world. It began operations via a fleet of Airbus A-330 carriers for international travel. The destination of its maiden flight was Istanbul. Currently other destinations are in the GCC and MEA comprising Alexandria, Dubai, Jeddah, and Tunis.

About Uplift Airport Services SRL: Uplift Airport Services SRL is a ground handling service provider in Romania. The company currently serves airports across Romania to deliver a complete range of ground handling services with Safety, Security and Quality via a dedicated team that strives to maximize the allocation of innovative business opportunities in all locations.

