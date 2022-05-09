During the next decade, Sky News Arabia will continue to push boundaries, invest in the growth of talent and the media industry, and globally deliver world-class Arabic content.

The multi-platform news channel also launched the Sky News Arabia Academy last year and has helped develop the talents of over 350 aspiring young Arabs across the region.

Abu Dhabi: Sky News Arabia celebrates 10 years of shining a light on the complexities and ramifications of the various events and conflicts that have impacted the world over the past decade.

Launched as a joint venture between International Media Investments and British Sky News, Sky News Arabia aired its first broadcast on 6th May 2012.

The Arabic multi-platform news channel has become the fastest growing digital news platform in the region with over 37 million social media followers and strong levels of engagement. Having achieved more than 5 billion views of its digital content in 2021, the news channel secured the first position for views across Arabic language news platforms.

“Over the last 10 years, we have established ourselves as a leading news platform and cemented our reputation for delivering high quality news in an informative and efficient way to Arabic-speaking audiences around the world,” CEO of Sky News Arabia, Nart Bouran, commented.

“We are living in unprecedented times and the demand for quality news over the past two years has increased significantly. Never before have audiences needed news platforms to keep them informed and safe. We have played a crucial role in delivering accurate information to keep audiences informed and up to date.”

During its tenure, the news platform has attracted influential Arabic speaking news anchors to spearhead its content including the renowned political satirist, Nadim Koteich and prominent journalist and talk show host, Giselle Khoury, as well as ensuring the diversity of the MENA region is reflected in the lineup of talent, including popular Emirati presenters, Faisal Bin Huraiz, Majed Al Faresi, Mousa Al Baloushi and Maitha Sabah.

The news platform has ambitious plans for the future, with digital and innovation at its heart. Sky News Arabia will continue to invest in digital growth and champion digital first content. The platform will increasingly leverage technology by creating more AR / VR content to add depth to coverage and bring the news to life in a way that cannot always be captured with a camera.

Sky News Arabia will also soon launch a new business news platform with a dedicated website and social media channels offering the latest in business news and analysis. This is part of the news channel’s plans to continue to invest in its growth and expansion in response to what viewers want to consume more of.

Growth in talent is also of fundamental importance to the leading broadcaster. The Sky News Arabia Academy launched in 2021 offering a dedicated development and training centre with the aim of inspiring and empowering young people with the media, communication and digital skills they need to thrive in today’s dynamic industry. Since launching, the academy has delivered over 70 training courses and graduated over 350 young professionals from the next generation of Arab talent. Sky News Arabia will continue to invest in the Academy and will increase the number of specialised courses on offer with a focus on TV presenting, creative production, motion graphics and digital media, as well as exploring trending subjects such as the metaverse.

On 6th May 2022, Sky News Arabia launched special content across its platforms celebrating its achievements during the past decade, as well as the broadcaster’s vision for the future.

About Sky News Arabia:

Sky News Arabia is a leading pan-Arab news organisation broadcasting 24/7 to households across the Arabic-speaking world. With a free-to-air TV channel, audio platforms and digital platforms, it is the home of breaking news, business, lifestyle, arts, culture, and sports coverage.

With over 570 million people in the MENA region, Sky News Arabia has extensive reach. The organization is the fastest growing news platform in MENA with an impressive digital reach of 37 million followers (Social Bakers) and it is the number 1 news channel in the UAE, and the number 1 free to air channel overall for males (Ipsos Statex).

Committed to delivering outstanding analysis of the regional and international news agenda since 2012, Sky News Arabia has become a trusted and respected news outlet appealing to people of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds. Alongside its core news coverage, the channel has built a strong audience for its business coverage, daily sports analysis, and current affairs.

Sky News Arabia recently announced a fresh programming line-up with new presenters, cutting-edge broadcast technology and a digital-first approach to content creation. This was complemented by new virtual news studios using the latest in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology that have been introduced for the first time in the region, giving Sky News Arabia the most progressive newsroom in the Middle East and North Africa.

Sky News Arabia has a network of bureaus across MENA, Europe, and the US, ensuring viewers are up to date with all the news and the stories behind the news as it unfolds.

Sky News Arabia was launched through a joint investment between International Media Investments and British Sky News. The International Media Investments portfolio includes a number of successful and distinctive media assets around the world, including "The National" newspaper. The Group pursues an approach focused on digital growth in all of its companies, and strategies that support ambitious and new investment horizons led by Nart Bouran, CEO of International Media Investments.

