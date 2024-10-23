Al Ain – United Arab Emirates – In a remarkable display of medical expertise and collaborative effort, a team of doctors at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) successfully treated a 12-year-old boy who suffered a severe open fracture following a quadbike accident in the desert. Those involved hailed the eight-hour surgery and subsequent rehabilitation as a triumph in paediatric trauma care for SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East.

The incident occurred in December 2023 when the young patient sustained an upper arm injury due to the accident, which left his arm attached only by a small piece of skin and muscle. The boy arrived at SKMC by air ambulance just after midnight, where he was received by a team led by Dr Ken Kontio, Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon, and his colleagues. Surgery commenced just an hour later with Dr Kontio fixing the open humerus fracture, which had left a 15cm-long wound in the upper arm. During the procedure, it was found that the radial nerve was severed, the brachial artery and vein were sectioned with a considerable gap, and significant muscle damage had occurred.

In a testament to the multidisciplinary approach at SKMC, Dr Ottorino Del Foco, Consultant Vascular Surgeon, performed a bypass graft using a vein taken from the patient's leg. This intricate procedure successfully restored blood flow to the injured arm, ensuring good perfusion in the hand by 5am. Following the vascular intervention, Dr Hafiz Koyappathody, Consultant Plastic Reconstructive Surgeon, repaired the radial nerve and damaged muscles and conducted a forearm fasciotomy, a procedure where the fascia is cut to alleviate expected pressure and swelling. Despite the challenges posed by the extent of the injuries, the surgery concluded at 8:30am, marking a marathon effort by the medical team.

Dr. Kontio said: “I am truly proud of the team effort involved in this complex surgery, in which a young boy’s arm was saved. It embodies the collaborative, multidisciplinary approach of SEHA’s network, which has helped turn Abu Dhabi into one of the most advanced healthcare ecosystems in the region, including for paediatrics. The team did not hesitate in performing surgery for eight hours through the night, working diligently and professionally in line with SEHA’s commitment to delivering world-class care.”

The patient’s parents expressed their gratitude, stating: “We are immensely thankful to the doctors and staff at SKMC. Their skill and dedication have enabled our son’s recovery, and he is now returning to normal life at school and at home.”

Through its leadership in all fields of care, including paediatrics and trauma, PureHealth’s network is redefining patient care in the UAE and elevating the country’s healthcare sector to be one of the best in the world. The group has invested heavily in some of the best doctors and technology available to enable people across the Emirates to live longer, healthier, happier and fuller lives.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About SEHA

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centres, and three blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually, conducting 43,262 surgeries, and treat more than 5 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

To find out more about SEHA’s specialised clinic, or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app, or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.