Dubai, UAE - Patyka, the Parisian premium skincare brand, is proud to announce its launch in the Middle East. Renowned for its commitment to both beauty and sustainability, Patyka has been at the forefront of High performance skincare, with 99% natural ingredients made in France. As one of the first brands to ever receive the ECOCERT certification, Patyka continues to set new standards in clean beauty while delivering high-performance skincare solutions, rooted in science and nature.

Patyka stands as an expert in formulating organic skincare products of the highest quality, blending botanical expertise with cutting-edge science. Its products are clinically proven to deliver visible, long-lasting results by combining plant-based excellence with the latest advancements in dermatology. Inspired by the science of living organisms and ecosystems, Patyka’s formulas reflect a deep understanding of skin, human biology, and nature. Every product is entirely made in France in its own Parisian laboratories, where meticulous care is taken in every formulation.

Patyka offers a comprehensive skincare range clinically proven to enhance skin vitality while maintaining a commitment to luxury and sustainability. Free from harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances, the brand's creations are as gentle on the skin as they are on the environment.

As demand for sustainable and organic skincare products rises in the Middle East, Patyka is excited to introduce its complete collection to the region. From hydrating and anti-aging to skin radiance solutions, Patyka’s hero products address diverse skincare needs while maintaining the brand’s dedication to natural, plant-based ingredients and clinically proven results. Patyka’s holistic approach to skincare provides a perfect fit for consumers seeking eco-friendly luxury and science-backed efficacy.

Beyond its advanced formulations, Patyka’s commitment to sustainability makes it a natural fit for the eco-conscious consumer. The brand’s packaging is made from recyclable materials, and its supply chain adheres to the highest environmental standards. As Patyka expands into new territories, its core values of respecting nature and giving back to the planet remain central to its mission.

Patyka’s products are now available at FACES and Watsons across the Middle East, as well as online. As it continues to grow, Patyka looks forward to supporting the region's journey towards sustainable, luxury skincare.

INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGICAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

Biotechnology allows scientists to develop in their laboratories “pure” molecules,continuously and sustainably. By using living organisms (plant cells, microalgae, bacteria, etc.) and through various technological processes (fermentation, cell cultures, etc.) it is possible to produce active ingredients in industrial quantities without deplating natural resources. Fewer needs in terms of energy and raw materials (the tip of a leaf or root may be enough!), no land use, no pesticides, less transportation: in addition to providing added effectiveness, biotechnological active ingredients are more environmentally friendly.

For more than ten years, PATYKA has been using biotechnology to create high-performance, certified-organic, breakthrough formulas that are gentle on the skin and the environment. PATYKA's treatments are highly concentrated in biotechnological active ingredients, including active Angelica Cells, Hexapeptides, Pure and Natural Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C and Polyglutamic Acid. The Advanced Plumping Serum, the House’s iconic treatment, combines four Hyaluronic Acids of four molecular weights, derived from biofermentation of wheat seed and lactic bacteria, and Polyglutamic Acid which refills, stimulates and protects the skin’s natural hyaluronic acid reserves.

PRECIOUS AND EFFECTIVE BOTANICAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS OBTAINED THROUGH GREEN CHEMISTRY

With a focus on phytotherapy, PATYKA Advanced Research studies the botanical world, seeking out plants which can bring exceptional benefits to the skin, such as rosehip, moringa and blackberry. Each part of the plant (leaf, flower, stem, root, seed, stone, etc.) is analysed to extract the best ingredients targeting specific benefits (firmness, hydration, nutrition, radiance, purity, etc.), all in the most sustainable way possible.

PATYKA's formulas combine botanical extracts, plant oils and butters, and floral waters at optimal concentration for maximum efficacy with minimal risk of intolerance. Oxyresveratrol, as well as botox-like, collagen-like and retinol-like are obtained through green chemistry from specific plant extracts.

AN EXCEPTIONAL SENSORIAL APPEAL

The fragrances and different textures of PATYKA's treatments reflect a unique savoir-faire and expertise in formula development. 100% natural, the fragrances are custom-developed in Grasse, France, by artisan perfumers. Authentic and crafted from high-quality and carefully selected raw materials, they release elegant and subtle notes.

PATYKA has developed a rich and varied palette of textures to meet the needs of all skin types and preferences. The House’s oils, foams, creams, balms and gels deliver an ultra-sensorial experience, especially remarkable for organic treatments, as they are free of silicone and other synthetic texturing agents typically used in conventional cosmetics.

And here our official brand Story-telling :

In 2002, the French cosmetics House, PATYKA, from the Greek “APOTEKE”, which means “Pharmacy”, was founded in Paris and certified organic by Ecocert.

A pioneer in organic cosmetics and expert in the botanical world, PATYKA creates effective, sensorial and ethical treatments formulated with carefully selected botanical ingredients.

For more than ten years, PATYKA has drawn on science to create a new generation of organic cosmetics: certified-organic and technological treatments that are ultra-concentrated in green-technology active ingredients obtained through green chemistry and biotechnology, with proven clinical efficacy.

Using Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Botanical Retinol-like, Oxyresveratrol, Peptides and Amino Acids, the House’s Parisian laboratory develops breakthrough formulas inspired by pharmacy and aesthetic medicine to create tratments which are now iconic. These include the Advanced Plumping Serum, launched in 2015 and reformulated in 2021, and the Pro-Collagen Lift Mask, both number one in their pharmacy category.

As an Entreprise à Mission since 2019, B Corp certified, and member of UEBT, PATYKA is more committed than ever to skin, people and biodiversity. The House continues to strengthen its scientific expertise by developing exclusive active ingredients and patent its formulas, and establishing partnerships with doctors and renowned research centres. Its high-performance treatments deliver proven, visible, long-lasting, and demonstrated results, while respecting human health and the planet.

ORGANIC-POWERED SCIENCE: uncompromising organic and technological treatments for a more sustainable and ever more effective beauty.: uncompromising organic and technological treatments for a more sustainable and ever more effective beauty.