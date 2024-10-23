Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, renowned for its sustainable luxury and diverse portfolio of properties nestled amidst majestic mountains, on the shores of coral-fringed bays, tucked away in romantic valleys, and thriving in inspiring city districts, announces the addition of four new properties to its collection in 2025.

Each new property, located in London, AMAALA (Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea), Milan, and Dubai, has been designed with the responsible creativity that has become a Six Senses hallmark. These projects underscore the brand's commitment to providing out-of-the-ordinary experiences that invite guests to reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.

1. Six Senses London, UK

Opening H1 2025

Translating the Six Senses vision into an urban environment, Six Senses London marks the brand's elegant entry into the UK. Located within The Whiteley, a complete reimagining of the historic department store on Queensway, this hotel offers an epicentre and escape a stone's throw from Hyde Park. Poised to become the capital's greatest residential and hospitality address, Six Senses London will feature 109 rooms and suites, 14 Six Senses Residences, and the world's first Six Senses Place – a private members' club providing a holistic hideaway where mind and body can reset and rebalance.

2. Six Senses AMAALA, Saudi Arabia

Opening H2 2025

Deriving its name from the Arabic word for hope and the Sanskrit word for purity, AMAALA embodies Saudi Arabia’s transformative Vision 2030 program. Six Senses AMAALA will serve as a canvas for unforgettable experiences, integrating into the unique landforms with beachfront residences, a hillside village, and villas lining the private mangrove bay. The 64 rooms, six suites, 30 villas, and 25 branded residences are inspired by the region’s traditional coastal villages, offering panoramic views across the Hijaz Cove to the Red Sea.

3.Six Senses Milan, Italy



Opening H2 2025

Six Senses Milan marks the second Italian property for the brand, following the successful opening of Six Senses Rome in 2023. Enjoying a prime address at Via Brera 19 in the heart of the artistic Brera quarter, Six Senses Milan is well-positioned to take guests on a journey of discovery through craftsmanship and timeless style. Showcasing the brand’s deep commitment to sustainability, the hotel features 68 guest rooms, 15 suites (two with plunge pools), a state-of-the-art spa, a rooftop bar, and a sky pool.

4. Six Senses Dubai Marina, Dubai

Opening H2 2025

Crafted between sand and sea, Six Senses Dubai Marina will offer a new dimension in community living with hotel rooms and branded residences. Targeting LEED Silver certification, the property will be engineered to promote sustainability, wellness, and happiness. Residents will have full access to the hotel’s comprehensive suite of amenities, including a planned longevity centre, gym, cryotherapy and hyperbaric oxygen chambers, a crystal sound healing room, a spa with hydrotherapy amenities, and a sparkling 25-meter lap pool on the Skydeck.

About Six Senses

Six Senses operates 25 hotels and resorts and has signed a further 42 properties into the development pipeline. Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses serves as a changemaker and maintains a leadership commitment to community, sustainability, emotional hospitality, wellness, and crafted experiences infused with a touch of quirkiness. Whether an exquisite island resort, mountain retreat, or urban hotel, the vision remains the same: to reawaken people’s senses so they feel the purpose behind their travels and ultimately reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.

Six Senses Residences offers all the unique amenities of a resort life community while retaining the privacy and personal touches of a beautifully appointed private villa or apartment.



Six Senses Spas guides guests on their personal path to well-being in all resorts, as well as a handful of standalone spas. The high-tech and high-touch approach goes beyond ordinary beauty treatments to offer holistic wellness, integrative medicine, and longevity.

*Figures as at December 31, 2023

About IHG

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,300 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 properties.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

