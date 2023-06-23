Points redeemable against school fees, school transport, uniforms, and more

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Six delighted GEMS Education families each landed a timely and welcome windfall when they received phone calls informing them that they had won AED 5,000 worth of GEMS Rewards Points.

The lucky recipients – all parents of students attending GEMS Indian-curriculum schools – were automatically entered into a prize draw after they had paid their annual school fees in full using their co-branded GEMS First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) Mastercard credit card.

The prize draw is part of GEMS Education’s longstanding partnership with FAB and Mastercard, providing an opportunity for cardholders to win AED 5,000 in the form of 50,000 GEMS Rewards Points annually.

Among the winners were Dr Mohammed Amber Khan and his wife, whose three children attend GEMS New Millennium School – Al Khail in Dubai. The couple have been paying for their school fees using the co-branded credit card for several years and were overjoyed to be chosen as winners this year.

Dr Khan expressed his excitement, saying: “When I first received the call, I thought there was an issue at school, so it was a pleasant surprise when we were given the good news.

“We had been saving our GEMS Rewards Points, so winning these bonus points is fantastic. With three children at school, in Grades 1, 4 and 8, the points will make a big difference to our family, and we thank GEMS for this win.”

Dr Khan added: “We use GEMS Rewards all year round for saving on eating out and family activities, so we will use these points to plan a much-needed summer staycation in one of the five-star hotels.”

The co-branded credit card, presented by Mastercard, enables families to get a fixed-rate discount of up to 4.25 per cent on GEMS school fees when the card is used to pay a full year’s fees in advance.

GEMS aims to provide value to families in all areas of their lives, with the GEMS Rewards app giving users access to a wealth of discounts and deals on lifestyle purchases. Users earn GEMS Rewards Points that can be redeemed against school fees, school transport, school uniforms as well as special offers covering wellness, eating out and travel.

Ershad Ahmed, Vice President of Loyalty, CRM and Strategic Partnerships at GEMS Education, said: “For the past 10 years, GEMS Education and our partners, FAB and Mastercard, have been assisting families across the UAE in managing the cost of school fees through this campaign. This year, we are acutely aware that the cost of living is top of mind for many of our families, and we are proud to continue providing financial convenience and savings to our valued families.”

Ahmed added: “Our award-winning GEMS loyalty programme, GEMS Rewards, adds value to the lives of the entire GEMS network of parents, staff, and their friends and family. We will continue to build and leverage our strategic partnerships so we can keep surprising and delighting our families.”

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Vice President and Country Business Development Lead, UAE & Oman, Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we are passionate about improving access to education as part of our mission of powering economies and empowering people. We are delighted to join forces with FAB and GEMS Education to surprise our winners as we make everyday payments more rewarding through the GEMS First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) Mastercard credit card.”

*GEMS Rewards is now part of the GEMS For Life suite of benefits that offer students and their families support for life.