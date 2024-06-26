Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sirius International Holding (Sirius), a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has acquired Derby Group, a diversified UAE-based business group, to support with its focus on digital integrations and implementations and scaling digital solutions globally. This acquisition marks a significant step in the firm’s commitment to prioritizing digital transformation across various sectors.

Established in 1995, Derby Group is a business solutions provider headquartered in the UAE. As the preferred partner to many of the major corporate, government and semi-government entities in the country, Derby plays a prominent role in staff outsourcing, deploying over 5,000 skilled white-collar employees across the banking, financial services, and government sectors. Additionally, Derby Group has built a significant presence in sales outsourcing in the region with a robust team that covers diverse financial and telecom products. Derby also plays a crucial role in delivering comprehensive support and enhancing performance for Sirius’s government-focused subsidiaries.

The move enables Sirius to strengthen its portfolio across several new business areas, laying the ground for further market and business expansion opportunities. Through the integration of Derby’s resources, Sirius will deepen its capabilities across its subsidiaries involved in delivering digital and governmental transformation globally. The company will also enhance its efforts in strategic areas and solutions supported by AI, blockchain, and other digital innovations for governmental projects. Additionally, Derby’s comprehensive services and infrastructure will improve Sirius's operational efficiency and service quality.

Ajay Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer at Sirius International Holding, says: “Welcoming Derby Group to our portfolio represents another milestone that enables us to push swiftly forward with our growth ambitions. By integrating the diverse and successful businesses of Derby Group, we bring further depth, expertise, and capability to our portfolio, ultimately strengthening our diverse platform and positioning us to unlock further possibilities. We will continue to explore collaborations and market expansion that we know will foster innovation, create synergies, and drive positive change whenever and wherever we operate in our digitalization efforts globally.”

The Derby Group acquisition follows a series of recent collaborations and expansion exercises by Sirius positioning it as a leading player in technology and digital transformation sector with a growing global footprint.

About Sirius International Holding:

Sirius International Holding, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a subsidiary of IHC (International Holding Company) that stands at the forefront of the future of sustainability through technology and the digital transformation landscape. With a vision to drive profound change and ignite the possibilities of a better future, Sirius International Holding comprises of more than 20 subsidiaries globally, each contributing to shape today’s health, climate and digital eco-system.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 876 billion as of March 31, 2024. IHC endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 900 subsidiaries, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

