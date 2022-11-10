sirar by stc, a cutting-edge cybersecurity provider that empowers organizations to take control of their cyber capabilities and digital environments, participated in the Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) held at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 9-10 November 2022, under the title of “Rethinking the Global Cyber Order”, as a digital enablement partner. The Forum, that has been founded by Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority, as a global platform that brings together decision makers, government and corporate representatives, cybersecurity leaders, academic experts, and NGOs, with the aim of charting a path forward to forge new partnerships and conduct rich dialogues touching on major global cybersecurity agenda.

Plenary sessions have been curated around five major themes that considerably impact the future of Cyberspace. The first sub-theme, "Disruption Frontier", mapped the current state and future of cybersecurity threats, and created scenarios for the coming impacts of technologies and policies of the future. In the second, "Cyber Economics", participants addressed the market forces, incentives and economic governance that shape cyberspace, while the third, "Geo-Cyber Evolution", shed light on how to better understand the evolving international order in cyberspace. The fourth, the "Future of Cyber Work", examined the human dimensions of cybersecurity in the future, while the fifth, "No One Left Behind", explained ways of bridging global cyber divides and strengthening human-centric cybersecurity.

Eng. Fahad Aljutaily, CEO of sirar by stc, stressed the need for more join efforts to frame a coherent security position to protect the Kingdom's gains achieved in various sectors against any potential electronic risks, especially as the Kingdom is taking confident steps towards its future vision and its digital innovations.

Aljutaily indicated that sirar by stc's participation in the forum aims to raise awareness of the importance of cybersecurity and the need to join efforts towards an advanced digital future, noting that the company is very keen to exchange its global experiences with ICT experts, and by doing so continue providing digital solutions in pursuit of the aspired digital transformation.

The GCF was an opportunity during which sirar by stc highlighted its advisory services in Cybersecurity Governance, Cybersecurity Risk, Cybersecurity Resilience, and Penetration Testing. The company also availed itself of this opportunity to display some of its latest cyber products including Email Security, Web Security, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR), Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection, and Security Awareness & Training (SAT).

-Ends-