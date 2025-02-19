Dubai, UAE: Saudi Industrial Paint Company (SIPCO), a subsidiary of Kaizen Paint Middle East (KPME), has acquired full ownership of Premium Paints Company (PPC), a Saudi-based coatings manufacturer previously a joint venture between Red Sea Building Materials & Equipment Trading Co. and Sherwin-Williams Company. The acquisition comes as Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 agenda, driving a construction boom through large-scale infrastructure and urban development projects.

SIPCO is set to expand its footprint in the Kingdom through this acquisition, increasing production capacity, advancing localization efforts, and delivering high-quality decorative coatings for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. SIPCO will also expand its R&D capabilities, introduce new formulations suited to the region’s climate, and drive sustainability through eco-friendly, durable coatings.

Local contractors, developers, and homeowners will benefit from a wider range of high-performance decorative coatings designed to withstand the region’s climate while meeting global quality standards.

“This is more than expansion; it’s an investment in the future of Saudi Arabia,” said Ameer Hamza Hassan, Group CEO of Kaizen Paint Middle East (KPME). “SIPCO has a strong legacy in industrial coatings, and with Premium Paints now part of our family, we are bringing the same innovation and quality to the decorative segment. This acquisition strengthens our local manufacturing capabilities, keeps us closer to our customers, and allows us to deliver superior products faster while supporting the Kingdom’s drive for economic self-sufficiency.”

Mamoon Ali, Country Manager of SIPCO, emphasized the strategic impact of the acquisition. “This move strengthens SIPCO’s role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s localization agenda, ensuring faster production, reduced reliance on imports, and tailored solutions for large-scale projects. Expanding local manufacturing enhances supply chain efficiency, quality control, and accessibility; critical factors as the Kingdom pushes forward with its ambitious infrastructure goals. Beyond serving the growing demand, this investment contributes to economic diversification and job creation.”

High-quality coatings are essential for durability, safety, and efficiency across real estate, oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, and construction. Decorative and protective coatings enhance aesthetics and weather resistance in buildings, while corrosion-resistant paints protect oil and gas infrastructure from extreme conditions. In power generation, heat-resistant coatings prevent thermal damage, and in water and wastewater facilities, chemical-resistant paints safeguard against leaks and contamination.

As a leading manufacturer of high-performance coatings, SIPCO plays a vital role in delivering trusted, industry-compliant solutions that ensure long-term protection and reliability for critical infrastructure.

About SIPCO

SIPCO, a subsidiary of Kaizen Paint Middle East (KPME), is a leading manufacturer of high-performance coatings and industrial paints, delivering innovative solutions for infrastructure projects, oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, and various other sectors.

About Premium Paint Company

Premium Paint Company is a Saudi Arabia-based coatings manufacturer, specializing in high-quality decorative paints. The company offers a diverse range of interior and exterior coatings tailored to residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

