Abu Dhabi: Organized by the UAE’s unified platform for supporting national products, "Sinaha" platform, the promotional tours are taking place in a number of promising markets in the African continent, namely Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

It seeks to create new pathways for trade and investment partnerships, enable access to and export of UAE made goods to those markets, and expand opportunities for national industrial exports.

Chairman of the "Sinaha" platform, H.E. Mohammed bin Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri emphasized the strategic nature of these initiatives, noting that Africa is a promising market with unprecedented economic opportunities for UAE industries.

The platform works to generate higher demand for premium UAE goods across Africa and to develop more robust trade connections between the UAE and the world, he said.

He stated: “We are committed to supporting the UAE’s economic vision and the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300 Billion) by strengthening trade relations with African countries.

Offering a comprehensive database of over 10,000 factories nationwide, ‘Sinaha’ platform is an integral pillar that enhances the organization of the UAE’s industrial sector.

Africa is not only strategically placed, but its rich natural resources and high growth in quality-demanding industry sectors make it a preferred partner for UAE manufacturers as well, Al Ameri added. Only but we are seeking this project to attract investments in different industries and increase interaction between investors and suppliers and merchants.

“We are partnering with Africa as a strategic economic partner that can help support the UAE’s vision for sustainable growth and economic diversification. He added.

Our visits are a significant step towards fulfilling this objective, and in the process, we are laying the foundation for economic partnerships that benefit the UAE and our partners in Africa.

Enhancing Economic Relations Between UAE and Africa

As part of the tour, Mr. Mohsen Al Ameri, the Representative of the 'Sinaha' Platform in Africa, accompanied by the accompanying delegation, meets with major economic personalities and business leaders:

They later visited Ethiopia, where the delegation met with Mr. Issa Timamy, Governor of Lamu, to look into how they could forge trade partnerships between the network and Lamu County. Marketing of UAE products and usage of Ethiopian natural resources was of paramount attention. They also had meetings with Dr. Knenisa Lemi, Secretary-General of Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations Small where he showed his willingness to improve the UAE-Ethiopia trade relationship.

In Kenya, the delegation headed by Mr. Aboud Jamal Saeed, Chairman of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mombasa, where they enhanced concepts of mutual investment opportunities and a mechanism for marketing UAE products in the Kenyan and African markets.

Tanzania: Talked with Mr. Kelvin Ogodo, Project, Research and Planning Manager, about expanding economic cooperation and industrial partnerships.

In Zanzibar the delegation also met with Mr. Hamad Hamad, CEO and executive director of the Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce, who emphasized the need for strengthening the economic cooperation between the business community of Zanzibar and the community of the 'Sinaha' Platform

These discussions have been cantered on opening new trade avenues, boosting economic ties, enabling the entry of UAE goods into African states, and making use of local natural resources to serve UAE industries.

With this new initiative, the ‘Sinaha’ Platform is facilitating better trade relations between the UAE and Africa, providing robust supply chains, attracting industrial investments, and increasing the global footprint of UAE-made products.