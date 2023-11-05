Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Simaat platform, the largest real estate platform for property management solutions in the Middle East, announced its participation in the first edition of the Saudi “Proptech Summit 2023”, to be held at the Kingdom Ballroom of the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh on November 6, 2023.

Under the patronage of the General Authority for Real Estate (REGA), the two-day global "Proptech 2023 Summit" brings together stakeholders and decision-makers of the Proptech sector to review an agenda that integrates Proptech and innovations, contributing to the quality of property investment and enhancing the growth and expansion of the sector in the Kingdom.

Simaat CEO Dhaifallah Al-Hassani commented on the platform's participation in the key proptech event: "Simaat, the largest property management platform in the Middle East, was eager to participate in the Proptech Summit 2023 to reaffirm its commitment to actively contributing to Vision 2030, which aims to improve and facilitate the quality of life for citizens.

Sami Al-Sharekh, Executive Vice President of the Simaat platform, said that Simaat has achieved high growth since its inception, with financial transactions on the platform exceeding SR 10 billion and executed contracts exceeding SR 5 billion. Simaat will continue to implement well-studied expansion plans to acquire a larger share of the real estate property management market.

He added that Simaat manages 170,000 active real estate units and serves 60,000 tenants. It is the only platform that provides services for managing real estate endowments.

Simaat platform includes Saudi Arabia's largest real estate property management companies and is linked and integrated with various government agencies, including the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Commerce, Sadad, and Mada. It is also linked with many government services, such as the Ejar network, the National Information Center, the Zakat and Tax Authority, and Customs and Real Estate Authority.

Simaat has innovated and optimized the real estate industry through artificial intelligence-powered technology, minimizing transaction costs, maximizing efficiency, personalizing property management, and saving time for users.